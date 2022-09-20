Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
A Place To Call Home: How Affordable Housing Plays into the Homelessness Crisis
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Accessing safe and affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers for people struggling with Homelessness. In this segment of “A Place to Call Home” Corey Bouchard breaks down what we are currently seeing, and what can be done to assist people in need.
wagmtv.com
A Place To Call Home: Misconceptions Surrounding Homelessness
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Continuing our in-depth look at the homelessness crisis in the county called “A place to call Home”, There are many misconceptions and stereotypes around people experiencing homelessness. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with the people on the ground who are working with the homeless community about what they are actually seeing.
wagmtv.com
ACAP: ' It’s very difficult to look at an individual in the eyes and say I’m sorry I cant provide you anything to protect yourself from the elements ' Homelessness in the County Reaches Critical Point Right Before Colder Months Approach
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -How do you turn away someone without anywhere to go? That is the problem faced by ACAP and other organizations involved in providing services for individuals experiencing homelessness. According to Homeless Services of Aroostook, their shelter is full, and so are shelters downstate , adding fuel to the homeless crisis in the state. This has left support services to come up with solutions.
capeandislands.org
15 years ago, a small Aroostook town went first on wind power – and hit turbulence along the way
On a late-summer afternoon in Mars Hill, strong winds swept across the fields of Aroostook County as Ray Mersereau gazed toward a mountaintop 3 miles to the east of his house and counted off what he saw. “…Seventeen, eighteen, nineteen . . . I can see roughly nineteen of the...
wagmtv.com
County Ag Report - How Technology is Changing the Way Farmers Plant, Grow and Harvest Their Crops
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Auto Track Row Guidance, Yield Mapping, Field Mapping, and Automated Sprayer Controls.”. These are just a few of the new technologies found in today’s farm equipment that Kevin Adams of United Ag & Turf Northeast says is changing the way farmers plant, grow and harvest their crops in the twenty-first century. According to Adams, the technology not only makes the farmer’s job easier, it can make their land more productive by increasing the amount of seed they can plant in their fields.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
mainebiz.biz
Madawaska’s midtown revitalization plans move forward with planned health center
The town of Madawaska said this week its midtown revitalization project is entering the next phase of the urban redevelopment. This phase centers around the development of a new, 30,000-square-foot site for Fish River Rural Health, anchoring and revitalizing the Midtown Shopping Plaza. Fish River Rural Health will offer family...
wagmtv.com
A Windy Weekend Ahead With Gusts as High as 45 MPH Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a rain filled day yesterday with the last of the activity off to our east. All thanks in part this cold front that made its way through the state. Some of us even got in on some rumbles of thunder. What a way to kick off the first day of fall. Now that this system is off shore, we will be welcoming in an area of high pressure for some dry weather headed into the weekend. However that will be paired with some gusty winds.
wagmtv.com
Houlton Grange Curtain Returns Home
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - When a curtain belonging to the Former Houlton Grange hall was discovered in a Texas antique store for sale, one county native sprang into action, to bring an Aroostook Artifact back home. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “Grange halls, which, every town had a...
wagmtv.com
Rainy Morning with Localized Heavy Downpours Looking to Dry Out By This Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Also happy first day of Fall. As we turn the page to a new season, temperatures looking to be hovering around the 60 degree mark for the next couple of days. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. While it is the first calendar day of fall, first full day will actually be tomorrow as we don’t turn things to the new season until late this evening. Today marks the start of astronomical fall which is different from meteorological Fall that is well under way. What’s the difference between the two? Well meteorological is based on months, so we classify the Fall season between September and November. Astronomical is based on the equinox and solstice so today being the autumnal equinox, it is the first day of astronomical Fall.
wagmtv.com
Mostly Cloudy Skies Expected Tomorrow with Slightly Warmer Temperatures
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. It was a chillier start for some spots across the county than others, with low temperatures falling back into the upper 40s through the southern and central part of the county, with temperatures reaching the lower 40s further north closer to the border. The bigger story today has been our high temperatures, with most spots across Aroostook only reaching the lower 50s. With temperatures only reaching the lower 50s county-wide, this is well below where I was expecting high temperatures to end up. This cooler air in place has been thanks to the track and re-development of the low pressure system providing the cloud cover and rain to the region. This low pressure blocked the warmer air from getting to us, and northeasterly winds throughout the day have only worked to keep temperatures on the cold side.
wagmtv.com
Rain Showers, Heavy at Times, are Expected Tomorrow Before Cooler Weather Returns to End the Work Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. The first day of fall is tomorrow. Of course fall begins at 9:04 pm, so the first full day of fall isn’t until Friday. The other thing you’ve probably noticed, and will notice more over the next couple of weeks is the sunset times. Right now the sun is setting just after 6:30, but we’re loosing about 10 minutes worth of time each week. By the time we get into mid October, we’ll be looking at a sunset time of 5:50 pm, a good 40 minutes before when the sun is supposed to set this evening.
wagmtv.com
Downtown Houlton plays host to two festivals over the weekend
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - Downtown Houlton was bustling with people on Saturday as the town hosted two festivals--one of them brand new. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin was there. From uniquely designed crafts and fresh produce to a chance to enjoy some live music, downtown Houlton came alive on...
wagmtv.com
Cloudy Day Ahead With Heavier Rain Expected for Tomorrow’s AM Commute
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. A more fall like feel to the air the morning after the rain we had yesterday. Today we will be dry, but we will be dealing with some cloud cover that will be present for the majority of today. Some of us could get lucky and see some breaks paired with sunshine. Tomorrow is the first day of fall and that’s where we turn things to some more chances for rain, but it does look to be centralized towards the morning. We look to dry things out on Friday with some more seasonal temperatures.
wagmtv.com
UMFK Women’s Volleyball Looking To Put Together a Solid Winning Season
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The UMFK women’s volleyball team had an uneven season last year and will try to rewrite the script this year in hopes of a different ending. Coach Tara Kelley says this 2022 Bengal’s squad is totally different than any other she coached before.
wagmtv.com
UMFK Seeking To Bring Back Elusive National Championship For Men’s Soccer
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The UMFK Men’s Soccer team is a favorite to win a USCAA National title almost every year. The Bengals goal is to bring another title back to the St John Valley. This year, the UMFK Bengals are looking to once again be a top...
