Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
mprnews.org
Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing
A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future fraud: Gov. Walz wants investigation of judge
Feeding Our Future fallout should include judge investigation, Walz says. Making his first public comments since the indictment of 48 people in what authorities describe as the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S., Gov. Walz says there should be an investigation into why a Ramsey County judge allowed the alleged fraud to continue.
Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Early in-person voting in Minnesota begins Friday, with some changes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting begins this Friday.That's why this month is Voter Registration Month. Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed."Voting is among the most important rights we have as Americans. With our vote, we get to choose the future we want to live in. This voting season, Minnesotans have a variety of options to make their voice heard," Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "No matter which method Minnesotans use, their votes will be counted with the security and accuracy that make Minnesota's elections the envy of the nation."Starting now, voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Friday, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
fox9.com
Large hail damages homes and cars in Minnesota, Wisconsin
Tuesday night's severe storms caused hail damage in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some homeowners are frustrated as their roofs were damaged again Tuesday after previously being damaged by a storm in May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mprnews.org
One woman's mission to turn out the Native vote in Minnesota's midterm elections
Voting begins Friday, Sept. 23 for the midterm elections including more than 200 state races including Governor and Attorney General. Minnesota has consistently had some of the highest voter turnout in the country. But in the last big election in 2020, even Minnesota officials were surprised at the turnout of...
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
National CO2 shortage latest issue that could impact Minnesota breweries
MINNEAPOLIS — Craft brewers are no strangers to adjusting beers to the season and availability of certain ingredients, but take away the carbon dioxide, and everything falls flat. "It's always needed," said Eric Biermann, owner of Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis. "From purging your cans before you fill them, to...
A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch
BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Comments / 1