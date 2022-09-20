ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing

A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients

Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future fraud: Gov. Walz wants investigation of judge

Feeding Our Future fallout should include judge investigation, Walz says. Making his first public comments since the indictment of 48 people in what authorities describe as the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S., Gov. Walz says there should be an investigation into why a Ramsey County judge allowed the alleged fraud to continue.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Early in-person voting in Minnesota begins Friday, with some changes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting begins this Friday.That's why this month is Voter Registration Month. Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed."Voting is among the most important rights we have as Americans. With our vote, we get to choose the future we want to live in. This voting season, Minnesotans have a variety of options to make their voice heard," Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "No matter which method Minnesotans use, their votes will be counted with the security and accuracy that make Minnesota's elections the envy of the nation."Starting now, voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Friday, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
KARE 11

A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch

BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN

