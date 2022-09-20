Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacker remains at-large
How selling vegetables on a picnic table turned into a business with national sales. Action 2 News gets the exclusive bodycam video of the arrest in Kerr County, Texas. Horses were fast. Cars were faster. Planes were even faster. Now here come Pods. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little rain will...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Juvenile Charge Spike in August
Last week we reported that the number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc spiked significantly in August. 15 such charges were reported by the Manitowoc Police Department, bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. That is just shy of last year’s total count. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program,...
WBAY Green Bay
Howard man accused of shooting woman in the head found competent to face trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge found Joseph Vandertie mentally competent to face trial on charges Vandertie shot a woman who responded to his wife’s call for help. Vandertie, 36, of Howard, is charged with Attempted First-degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 1st-Degree...
radioplusinfo.com
9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update
The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Arrested for Discharging a Weapon
An Oshkosh man was taken into police custody earlier this week after he reportedly fired a weapon multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department dispatched officers to the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20th) to investigate a report of gunfire. The details of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Retail theft in De Pere, officers seeking public’s help identifying suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are actively searching for a man that appeared to have stolen items from a retail store. According to the De Pere Police Department, officers are looking for the person in the pictures. The person was involved in retail theft. If...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gustavo Cantu has been bound over for trial, charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Randall Denny in Green Bay back in April. Action 2 News received exclusively the bodycam video showing the moment Cantu was taken into custody in the high-stakes arrest in Texas.
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car. Clintonville police say Genereau stole a 1965 red Ford from Hortonville....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
WBAY Green Bay
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. Amber was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998. She was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Amber had gotten into a minor car accident and called her family to...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
NBC26
Oshkosh man in custody after weapons complaint
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh man was taken into custody after reports he was discharging a firearm multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that at 10:31 p.m. on Sept. 20, Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Officers took a 37-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested after shooting in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody after a shooting in Oshkosh Tuesday night. At about 10:31 p.m., police were called to a report of a man shooting a gun “multiple times” in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Police say no one was hurt. A...
WBAY Green Bay
Florida man killed in Door County crash
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/22. A 78-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash in Door County Wednesday. At about 2:43 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Deputies found...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
WBAY Green Bay
Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing
BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos...
seehafernews.com
Former Roncalli Catholic Schools Teacher Accused of Taking inappropriate Photos of Children Pleads Not Guilty
A former Middle School teacher at Roncalli Catholic Schools, who’s accused of taking inappropriate photos of underage girls in his classroom earlier this year has pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. 36-year-old Gregory Melin of Sheboygan appeared for an arraignment hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit...
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cutting ties with Boy Scouts
