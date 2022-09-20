ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Clintonville carjacker remains at-large

How selling vegetables on a picnic table turned into a business with national sales. Action 2 News gets the exclusive bodycam video of the arrest in Kerr County, Texas. Horses were fast. Cars were faster. Planes were even faster. Now here come Pods. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little rain will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Juvenile Charge Spike in August

Last week we reported that the number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc spiked significantly in August. 15 such charges were reported by the Manitowoc Police Department, bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. That is just shy of last year’s total count. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program,...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update

The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Man Arrested for Discharging a Weapon

An Oshkosh man was taken into police custody earlier this week after he reportedly fired a weapon multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department dispatched officers to the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20th) to investigate a report of gunfire. The details of the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car. Clintonville police say Genereau stole a 1965 red Ford from Hortonville....
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Sue Klebold
WBAY Green Bay

Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. Amber was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998. She was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Amber had gotten into a minor car accident and called her family to...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Oshkosh man in custody after weapons complaint

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh man was taken into custody after reports he was discharging a firearm multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that at 10:31 p.m. on Sept. 20, Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Officers took a 37-year-old...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
RIPON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested after shooting in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody after a shooting in Oshkosh Tuesday night. At about 10:31 p.m., police were called to a report of a man shooting a gun “multiple times” in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Police say no one was hurt. A...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Florida man killed in Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/22. A 78-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash in Door County Wednesday. At about 2:43 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Deputies found...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing

BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cutting ties with Boy Scouts

Sue Klebold talks about being the mother of a mass shooter. Dylan Klebold was one of two gunmen in the Columbine High School shooting. What signs did she see?. Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets. Updated: 5 hours ago. The police chief discusses their strategy...
GREEN BAY, WI

