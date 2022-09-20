Read full article on original website
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon! (Applause.) Good afternoon. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. (Laughs.) Oh, it’s so good to be back. Madam President, thank you for that introduction and for your leadership. Thank you. Well, good afternoon, Bulldogs! How’s everybody doing? (Applause.) It is so good...
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses largest SC State freshman class in recent history
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This freshman year at South Carolina State University got off to quite a memorable start. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed South Carolina State University's largest freshman class in recent history at the university's fall convocation Tuesday. “Students, we turn to you once again. Your nation turns...
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
Prisma offering drive-thru COVID vaccines Saturday as Richland, Lexington remain at high levels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the latest data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows Richland and Lexington counties remain at a high COVID-19 Community Level, Prisma Health will be hosting a drive-through clinic Saturday morning on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus. No appointment is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
Sumter teacher presented with painting to honor work teaching students about firefighting
SUMTER, S.C. — Frederick Gass is the fire instructor at Sumter Career and Technology Center. After working for 23 years as a firefighter, he now passes that knowledge on to upperclassman working toward their Firefighting I and II certifications. "I’m giving them the real picture. I’m giving them what...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early
After starting his career at the Division I level, running back Zaire Scotland is quickly making an impact at Benedict College. The post D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
STEM bus comes to Sumter middle school to teach students in an accessible way
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Alice Drive Middle in Sumter experienced an accessible way to explore science, technology, engineering and math at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind's STEM bus. Director for NTID Regional STEM Center at the Institute Jason Roop has worked in STEM for his whole...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
Holly Hill NAACP celebrates more than 50 years serving community
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill NAACP is celebrating more than 50 years in the community. President Gwendolyn Barksdale says her father Reverend John W. Wright chartered the branch in 1971. She now holds leadership alongside vice president Evelyn Benjamin. “I think we have accomplished a lot," said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepeoplesentinel.com
DTC honors 28 with nursing pinning ceremony
Denmark Technical College held their annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on August 12, celebrating the 28 nursing graduates who are about to enter the workforce, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, educators, staff and administrators in an overwhelming show of support. The pinning ceremony is an age-old tradition in the...
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
SHE Panel aims to empower Sumter women
SUMTER, S.C. — See Her Empowered aims to give a voice and provide community to women in Sumter. On Wednesday, four female community leaders spoke on the SHE Panel at Alice Drive Baptist Church: Michelle Logan-Owens, Danielle Thompson, Ieshia Farmer and Stephanie Dowling. "There’s a movement really going on...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0