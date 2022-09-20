ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

‘We didn’t know’: Laredoans demand EPA regulate cancer-causing toxin in border city

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBvjj_0i3Y5QvP00

LAREDO, Texas ( Border Report ) — The Clean Air Laredo Coalition and the nonprofit Earthjustice on Tuesday announced plans to sue the Environmental Protection Agency if it fails to set emission standards to regulate a cancer-causing toxin that is found in high concentrations in Laredo.

The EPA last week held a town hall meeting with residents in Laredo to discuss the harmful effects of ethylene oxide, which is an odorless and colorless gas.

EPA to discuss harmful emissions at public meeting in border town of Laredo

A risk-assessment study released in July by the EPA links ethylene oxide , or EtO, with an “elevated cancer risk in the Laredo community.” And the study directly linked those risks to a medical equipment sterilization facility, the Midwest Sterilization Corporation, which is located in northwest Laredo and near several schools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FnjS_0i3Y5QvP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJTwE_0i3Y5QvP00
Laredo City Councilwoman Vanessa Perez, left, and Raul Garcia, legislative director with the nonprofit organization EarthJustice

“We’re giving the EPA 60 days notice to come out with ethylene oxide emissions standards across the country,” Raul Garcia, legislative director with the nonprofit organization EarthJustice said during a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Laredo City Hall.

According to the EPA report, 10 schools in Laredo are among the highest in the nation with detected concentrations of ethylene oxide.

Garcia said EarthJustice has teamed up with the grassroots Clean Air Laredo Coalition to “demand” the federal agency gives communities, like Laredo, more protections against this chemical.

They also are asking that air monitors be set up on the border “to get accurate data about the chemicals,” he told Border Report.

Laredo City Councilwoman Vanessa Perez said the community was not aware of the dangers of ethylene oxide and did not know it was being emitted into the air.

“We didn’t know about it. It’s an odorless, colorless gas,” Perez told Border Report during Tuesday’s news conference. “Now we’re finding out that EPA knew about it for years.”

Midwest Sterilization Corporation has operated in Laredo since 2005.

In a statement to Border Report, the company said it takes its regulatory compliance seriously.

“We are currently in compliance with all federal and state emissions control requirements, and expect to remain in compliance, including when the new rulemaking is adopted,” the statement read. “EtO is an important tool in protecting patient health. Midwest is taking all steps necessary to ensure that patients across the nation and residents locally remain safe. Furthermore, we are currently working on additional emissions control measures ahead of EPA’s new rulemaking timeline.”

Baja artist using her work to save the Pacific Ocean

The Laredo City Council on Monday night approved subsidizing an air quality survey for Laredo.

Perez said they have asked five entities to participate, including two area school districts, and for each to fund $35,000 for the study.

The study will be overseen by the nonprofit Rio Grande International Study Center , which Executive Director Tricia Cortez says has monitored water quality in the Rio Grande for years, but they had no idea this cancer-causing chemical was in the air.

“Last summer we found out about this company,” she said. “They flew under the radar.”

But she said her community is galvanizing and demands help from federal and state officials.

“People often underestimate Laredo and it’s too bad,” Cortez said. “We have a fierce group of community advocates in South Texas. Here in Laredo, we take a stand and we hold our ground and we won’t back down until our people are safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD2hN_0i3Y5QvP00
Cesar Ortiz holds a photo of his daughter Yaneli Ortiz, 15, who has leukemia as he participated Tuesday in a press conference in Laredo, Texas, held by the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“There are a lot of kids who have been impacted by this and many more who will be impacted by this if we do not act now,” said Edna Jimenez, 36, a mother of three children ages 15, 11 and 8.

She said her son Higinio’s friend in 2019 was diagnosed with leukemia, and she said she knows many other families who are suffering. That is why she says she joined the Clean Air Laredo Coalition.

“We need air to breathe. It’s not a want. It’s a need,” she told Border Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGmUQ_0i3Y5QvP00
Olivia Martinez says her son has a brain tumor. They lived near schools listed by the EPA as having an elevated risk for cancers due to air toxins. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Olivia Martinez, whose 25-year-old son Alejandro Martinez was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, could not hold back tears and she had trouble talking about him during Tuesday’s news conference.

She told Border Report that he has been sick since 2005 and he attended two schools listed on the EPA’s high-risk list for ethylene oxide.

“I had him in the afterschool program. I’m a single parent. He stayed there from 7:45 to 6 p.m. in the evening playing outside in the playground being exposed to this every single day,” she told Border Report. “I want answers. We were homeowners and never were told about this Midwest Sterilization Company.”

Martinez says her son has suffered from headaches, nose bleeds and eye ailments for years that doctors could not diagnose.

At Thursday’s EPA meeting, she received a list of environmental doctors, some in San Antonio, that she says they are now reaching out to for further evaluations.

“He has been suffering for so long,” she said.

“He has been suffering for so long.”

Olivia Martinez, Laredo parent

She said Alejandro recently graduated from Texas A&M International University with an MBA, and he wants to go to law school, but now that is on hold.

They have since sold their home and moved to another area, but she says they know many former neighbors and classmates who are sick.

“They’re all sick. They all have cancers,” she said.

Garcia said Laredo has been “hit the hardest” by this toxin.

He said if the EPA does not implement standards then EarthJustice will file a civil suit under the Clean Air Act to try to force stricter regulations. He said the civil lawsuit would not seek to receive financial retribution but to set standards that would help other border communities and towns across the United States that also are affected.

On its website, the EPA said it was “reviewing controls on regulated equipment and processes that emit EtO to determine whether additional air pollution controls are needed.”

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Clean up along the river causes concern

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD begins to enforce dress code policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has started enforcing its dress code policy. This came after the district gave parents a grace period for parents to comply due to supply shortages. UISD officials say the first time a student does not comply with the dress code they will be asked...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Health
kgns.tv

Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Chemical spill reported near Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#South Texas#Laredo A#Earthjustice#Clean Air Laredo Co
Ask Laredo

Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?

If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
kgns.tv

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased but it depends; as new variants continue to develop, the number of cases start to spike. During a recent interview, President Joe Biden stated that the pandemic is a thing of the past, but some say it is far from over. After...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Woman admits to importing drugs in aloe vera jugs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman admits to importing meth in aloe vera jugs. As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted to committing the crime. During a secondary inspection, CBP agents found over 80 pounds of liquid meth. Ramirez was hired to move the drugs into the country.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fall has begun but the heat doesn’t seem to leave

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its the start of fall but we aren’t quite yet done with the 90 degree temperatures. Today mostly sunny and warm a high of 97s. A muggy night with a low of 72. For the remainder of the week drier conditions highs in the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Health Department holds fair at new community center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local library is transformed into a community center that was used as a health fair for residents of the Santa Rita Community. The Laredo Health Department wants to make sure it provides several free services to its residents and mental health is no exception. Community...
LAREDO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy