Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says
The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency responsible for investigating vehicle and aviation crashes, called on the government to require all new vehicles to include technology that would detect drunk or impaired driving. The recommendation was made in light of a horrific crash that took place in Fresno County,...
NTSB recommends technologies to curb drunk driving and speeding in new vehicles
The federal agency responsible for conducting independent accident investigations has recommended technologies in new vehicles to limit speeding and prevent impaired driving in an attempt to cut down on a growing number of related fatal crashes.
Federal Agency Pushes For Breathalyzers In Cars
Back on August 5 of last year I covered the “infrastructure” bill H.R. 3684 which had all kinds of pork barrel spending shoved into it, along with disturbing recommendations for more authoritarian federal government measures. One of those recommendations was for new cars to be outfitted with “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” or in other words something like breathalyzers. Essentially, everyone would be treated like they’re a repeat DUI offender.
Ars Technica
NTSB wants alcohol detection systems installed in all new cars in US
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) yesterday recommended that all new vehicles be equipped with alcohol detection systems that can stop people from driving while drunk. The NTSB can't issue such a regulation on its own but urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to do so. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NTSB recommends vehicles have blood alcohol monitors to prevent intoxicated driving
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be equipped with blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the...
TODAY.com
American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight
An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said. Law enforcement were waiting for American Airlines flight 377 when it landed in L.A. “due to an unruly passenger...
The Feds Want Manufacturers To Take Responsibility For Stopping Drunk Driving
Ever since the first car hit the road, drunk drivers have been an issue. This scourge on society has become so bad that, according to the NHTSA, more than 10,000 people die on average per year due to alcohol-related incidents on our roads. Alcohol-related road deaths have declined in recent years, partly thanks to increased car safety, but the numbers have hit a plateau, and now the federal government is placing pressure on the NHTSA and the private sector to figure out how to cut deaths and save lives.
SFGate
California crash that killed 9 spurs call for new cars to detect drunken drivers
An investigation into a New Year's Day crash in Avenal, California, in 2021 that killed nine people — including seven children — has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for an alcohol-impairment detection system to be installed in all new cars. The NTSB, which investigates the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant charged
A California man was charged after he allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head on an American Airlines flight, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
freightwaves.com
Truck safety lobby pressures DOT on crash prevention
Truck safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to act faster to prevent deaths resulting from large truck crashes, following new data compiled from federal sources. The one-page report, released by the Truck Safety Coalition, ranks the 12 states with the highest fatality rates and overall deaths, based on...
All new cars should check drivers for alcohol use, feds say
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S.The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven children. "Technology could've...
FOXBusiness
FAA denies request to cut flight-training hours, citing safety concerns
The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday denied a request by Republic Airways to reduce the number of hours that are necessary to train a co-pilot. The agency said it disagreed with the regional airline's argument for allowing only 750 hours of flight experience instead of 1,500. The Indiana-based carrier had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NTSB recommends blood-alcohol monitoring systems in new cars to reduce DUI crashes
DETROIT -- The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S. The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven...
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSB
On July 17, 1996, Trans World Airlines Flight 800 exploded midair over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 230 souls onboard. Despite a four-year investigation, considered to be the longest and priciest at $40 million in the history of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the source of the explosion still remains a mystery.
L.A. County lifts mask requirement for mass transit, airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County today lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
US traffic deaths down, but remain at 'crisis level'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways fell slightly from April through June, the first decline in two years as pandemic-era reckless driving appeared to ease. But the government says the number of deaths remains at a crisis level. Estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that...
Unruly passengers on planes can face fines and other consequences — but it's not clear how many reports lead to punishment
The rapid growth in the number of unruly, disruptive or downright violent passengers aboard planes was — and still is — a hot topic in the airline business. And the number of incidents was — and still is — alarming. Cellphone videos taken by other passengers show onboard fights, flight attendants being assaulted, other passengers being punched, offenders often duct taped to their seats and law enforcement escorting passengers off planes. Many incidents result in flights being diverted.
Comments / 0