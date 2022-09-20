ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Agency Pushes For Breathalyzers In Cars

Back on August 5 of last year I covered the “infrastructure” bill H.R. 3684 which had all kinds of pork barrel spending shoved into it, along with disturbing recommendations for more authoritarian federal government measures. One of those recommendations was for new cars to be outfitted with “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” or in other words something like breathalyzers. Essentially, everyone would be treated like they’re a repeat DUI offender.
NTSB wants alcohol detection systems installed in all new cars in US

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) yesterday recommended that all new vehicles be equipped with alcohol detection systems that can stop people from driving while drunk. The NTSB can't issue such a regulation on its own but urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to do so. The...
The Feds Want Manufacturers To Take Responsibility For Stopping Drunk Driving

Ever since the first car hit the road, drunk drivers have been an issue. This scourge on society has become so bad that, according to the NHTSA, more than 10,000 people die on average per year due to alcohol-related incidents on our roads. Alcohol-related road deaths have declined in recent years, partly thanks to increased car safety, but the numbers have hit a plateau, and now the federal government is placing pressure on the NHTSA and the private sector to figure out how to cut deaths and save lives.
Truck safety lobby pressures DOT on crash prevention

Truck safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to act faster to prevent deaths resulting from large truck crashes, following new data compiled from federal sources. The one-page report, released by the Truck Safety Coalition, ranks the 12 states with the highest fatality rates and overall deaths, based on...
All new cars should check drivers for alcohol use, feds say

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S.The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven children. "Technology could've...
FAA denies request to cut flight-training hours, citing safety concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday denied a request by Republic Airways to reduce the number of hours that are necessary to train a co-pilot. The agency said it disagreed with the regional airline's argument for allowing only 750 hours of flight experience instead of 1,500. The Indiana-based carrier had...
NTSB recommends blood-alcohol monitoring systems in new cars to reduce DUI crashes

DETROIT -- The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S. The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven...
US traffic deaths down, but remain at 'crisis level'

The number of people killed on U.S. roadways fell slightly from April through June, the first decline in two years as pandemic-era reckless driving appeared to ease. But the government says the number of deaths remains at a crisis level. Estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that...
Unruly passengers on planes can face fines and other consequences — but it's not clear how many reports lead to punishment

The rapid growth in the number of unruly, disruptive or downright violent passengers aboard planes was — and still is — a hot topic in the airline business. And the number of incidents was — and still is — alarming. Cellphone videos taken by other passengers show onboard fights, flight attendants being assaulted, other passengers being punched, offenders often duct taped to their seats and law enforcement escorting passengers off planes. Many incidents result in flights being diverted.
