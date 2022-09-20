BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO