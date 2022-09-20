ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

State College

Kepler Pool renovations get boost from state grants

BELLEFONTE — It has been two years of long, hot summers in Bellefonte without a community pool for residents to cool off in. But relief is on the horizon. In need of major repairs, Kepler Pool in Governors Park recently received a big boost from a $181,125 state grant. The grant comes in the wake of a $1,210,213 grant issued by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources earlier in September.
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

New Benner Township projects are in the works

BELLEFONTE — Two new construction projects are in the works near University Park Airport in Benner Township — a 15-building, mixed-use development and a house of worship. Centre County commissioners heard reports about the potential projects during a meeting on Sept. 20. THE CASCADE. Preliminary plans for “The...
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

Centre County Set to Switch Landfill Sites in 2023

Waste management in Centre County is due for a change next year after the county Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to switch to a new landfill site. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will haul its waste to the Laurel Highlands Landfill in Cambria County. Currently, county waste is transported to the Greentree Landfill in Elk County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Three new Habitat homes to be dedicated in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
SUNBURY, PA
State College

PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3

BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
BOALSBURG, PA
State College

Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business

BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
BELLEFONTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Farming / Silo Dangers

In the wake of three people dying inside a Centre County farm silo Wednesday morning, we asked experts about the common dangers associated with working inside silos. Law enforcement officials say silo gas caused the three deaths. Douglas Braff spoke with agriculture experts on Wednesday about this. In total happenstance,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

Down syndrome awareness group to host annual walk

STATE COLLEGE — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the regional group promoting inclusion and advocacy is kicking off the month with its largest event of the year — the Buddy Walk. Centre Region Down Syndrome Society is a hands-on organization that gives individuals with Down syndrome...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Saffron Mediterranean Grill in Lewisburg opens Thursday

Lewisburg, Pa. — Saffron Mediterranean Grill's grand opening in Lewisburg is planned for this weekend, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement on Facebook. The restaurant is located at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa. Formerly located on Fourth Street in Williamsport, the restaurant closed on Aug. 13. "It has been...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA

