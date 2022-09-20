Read full article on original website
Kepler Pool renovations get boost from state grants
BELLEFONTE — It has been two years of long, hot summers in Bellefonte without a community pool for residents to cool off in. But relief is on the horizon. In need of major repairs, Kepler Pool in Governors Park recently received a big boost from a $181,125 state grant. The grant comes in the wake of a $1,210,213 grant issued by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources earlier in September.
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
New Benner Township projects are in the works
BELLEFONTE — Two new construction projects are in the works near University Park Airport in Benner Township — a 15-building, mixed-use development and a house of worship. Centre County commissioners heard reports about the potential projects during a meeting on Sept. 20. THE CASCADE. Preliminary plans for “The...
Centre County Set to Switch Landfill Sites in 2023
Waste management in Centre County is due for a change next year after the county Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to switch to a new landfill site. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will haul its waste to the Laurel Highlands Landfill in Cambria County. Currently, county waste is transported to the Greentree Landfill in Elk County.
Three new Habitat homes to be dedicated in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury
Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business
BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
Farming / Silo Dangers
In the wake of three people dying inside a Centre County farm silo Wednesday morning, we asked experts about the common dangers associated with working inside silos. Law enforcement officials say silo gas caused the three deaths. Douglas Braff spoke with agriculture experts on Wednesday about this. In total happenstance,...
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Down syndrome awareness group to host annual walk
STATE COLLEGE — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the regional group promoting inclusion and advocacy is kicking off the month with its largest event of the year — the Buddy Walk. Centre Region Down Syndrome Society is a hands-on organization that gives individuals with Down syndrome...
Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Saffron Mediterranean Grill in Lewisburg opens Thursday
Lewisburg, Pa. — Saffron Mediterranean Grill's grand opening in Lewisburg is planned for this weekend, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement on Facebook. The restaurant is located at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa. Formerly located on Fourth Street in Williamsport, the restaurant closed on Aug. 13. "It has been...
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
