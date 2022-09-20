Read full article on original website
LSU football WR Kayshon Boutte will not play vs. New Mexico on Saturday
BATON ROUGE − LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play Saturday against New Mexico, coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday. Boutte has been excused from the team as his girlfriend is expecting the birth of their first child, a baby boy. "He is with her, and we expect...
LSU football vs. New Mexico: Scouting report and score prediction
BATON ROUGE - For the first time in program history, LSU football will face New Mexico on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Baton Rouge. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off an impressive 31-16 victory against Mississippi State last weekend, while the Lobos (2-1, 0-1 MWC) forced seven turnovers in a win over UTEP.
What is LSU football paying non-conference opponents? The 5 largest deals from last 5 years
BATON ROUGE - In 2018, LSU agreed to pay $1.6 million to New Mexico for the Lobos to travel to Baton Rouge for a football game in 2022. The date of the matchup was moved up a week in 2020 from Oct. 1 to Sept. 24. But nevertheless, the game will happen Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Tiger Stadium.
NCAA gives LSU football one-year probation, limits recruiting visits
BATON ROUGE – The NCAA determined on Thursday that LSU football must pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine, be limited to 55 official recruiting visits during the 2022-23 academic year and will be on probation for one year, among other punishments. LSU's probation does not include a bowl ban. The...
LSU basketball schedule update: TV, tipoff times announced for 2022-23 SEC schedule
BATON ROUGE - The TV and tipoff schedule for LSU basketball, coach Matt McMahon's first season, during SEC play was released by the conference on Wednesday. The Tigers will play on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU seven times during conference play and on SEC Network 11 times. LSU begins SEC play...
Why LSU football's O-line had multiple false start penalties vs. Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's offensive line played well in pass protection but struggled with false start penalties during last week's win over Mississippi State. The Tigers' line had four false starts, including three against center Charles Turner. Turner gave his reasoning as to why they may have occurred on Tuesday.
Miss Louisiana 2018 Holli' Conway-Fields makes Broadway history
Holli' Conway-Fields has always dreamed of seeing her name in lights since she was a child. Falling in love with movies and later theater she knew being a performer was her destiny. Now she is making those dreams come true. Conway-Fields was born in Lafayette, grew up in Monroe, and...
As sugar cane grinding season kicks off, area officials urge caution on roads
Area officials are warning citizens to exercise caution as the sugar cane harvest season begins. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release the season gets underway Sept. 26, as both of his parish's mills are expected to begin operation. The season is expected to continue for at...
Deadlines set for Nov. 8 primary elections
Deadlines have been set for the Nov. 8 primary election, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The registration deadline in-person or by-mail is Oct. 11, while the final day for online registration is Oct. 18. Early voting will run from Oct. 25- Nov. 1 (excluding Oct. 30), while...
Iberville Parish jury convicts Maringouin man on murder, attempted murder
An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of the murder of one man and attempted murder of another man after a four-day trial Sept. 13-16. West, 41, of 7603 Oakmount Dr., Baton Rouge, was found guilty of all three counts against him – second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine
The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
