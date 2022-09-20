ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

LSU football vs. New Mexico: Scouting report and score prediction

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in program history, LSU football will face New Mexico on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Baton Rouge. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off an impressive 31-16 victory against Mississippi State last weekend, while the Lobos (2-1, 0-1 MWC) forced seven turnovers in a win over UTEP.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

NCAA gives LSU football one-year probation, limits recruiting visits

BATON ROUGE – The NCAA determined on Thursday that LSU football must pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine, be limited to 55 official recruiting visits during the 2022-23 academic year and will be on probation for one year, among other punishments. LSU's probation does not include a bowl ban. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Grambling, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com

Miss Louisiana 2018 Holli' Conway-Fields makes Broadway history

Holli' Conway-Fields has always dreamed of seeing her name in lights since she was a child. Falling in love with movies and later theater she knew being a performer was her destiny. Now she is making those dreams come true. Conway-Fields was born in Lafayette, grew up in Monroe, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Georgia State#Southern#Espn#Texas A M
postsouth.com

Deadlines set for Nov. 8 primary elections

Deadlines have been set for the Nov. 8 primary election, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The registration deadline in-person or by-mail is Oct. 11, while the final day for online registration is Oct. 18. Early voting will run from Oct. 25- Nov. 1 (excluding Oct. 30), while...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish jury convicts Maringouin man on murder, attempted murder

An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of the murder of one man and attempted murder of another man after a four-day trial Sept. 13-16. West, 41, of 7603 Oakmount Dr., Baton Rouge, was found guilty of all three counts against him – second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy