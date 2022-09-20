ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Responding to school threats at Columbus High School

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community. The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat. Members act as ushers at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Pittsboro, MS
Calhoun County, MS
Government
County
Calhoun County, MS
wcbi.com

Sheriff’s office hosting community meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office hopes community members will speak up about illegal activity in their neighborhoods. The department is hosting a community meeting in response to the recent increase in gun violence and drug activity in the county. The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at the life center at Charity Full Gospel Church in Crawford.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus College#Albany Industries#Calhoun County Circuit
wtva.com

Wood pallet maker creating 41 jobs in Winona

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is creating 41 jobs in Winona, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced on Wednesday. The facility will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility to build composite wood pallets for the food service and other industries. The MDA...
WINONA, MS
wcbi.com

New pallet block manufacturing facility creates jobs in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – ArbaBlox plans to build a new pallet blocks manufacturing facility in Winona creating 41 new jobs. The Mississippi Development Authority made the announcement this morning. ArbaBlox will invest more than $51 million in the plant. The company plans to use sawmill residuals from Biewer Lumber...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project

Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wcbi.com

Sandfield Cemetery upkeep raises questions at City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Questions over the maintenance of a Columbus cemetery unearth further questions about its ownership. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Columbus resident and attorney Nicole Clinkscales approached the Council about the upkeep of Sandfield and Union Cemeteries. Union is privately owned, and the City...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
WEST POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy