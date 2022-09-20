Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Responding to school threats at Columbus High School
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
wtva.com
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
wcbi.com
Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community. The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat. Members act as ushers at...
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
wcbi.com
Sheriff’s office hosting community meeting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office hopes community members will speak up about illegal activity in their neighborhoods. The department is hosting a community meeting in response to the recent increase in gun violence and drug activity in the county. The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at the life center at Charity Full Gospel Church in Crawford.
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
panolian.com
Green Wave on the road in Greenville – ND coming off 32-10 district loss to Marshall
With their season at its halfway point, the North Delta School Green Wave gets set to embark on a three-game road trip Friday as they take on their toughest opponent yet in the No. 2 ranked Greenville-St. Joseph Fighting Irish in a 7 p.m kickoff. North Delta (2-3) will look...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Take 5 Car Wash acquires four locations in Columbus, Starkville
I don’t know about all of you, but I am awful at finding time to wash my car. That’s why I’m glad I found out Take 5 Car Wash opened four new locations in the Golden Triangle, with two in Starkville and the rest in Columbus!. The...
wtva.com
Wood pallet maker creating 41 jobs in Winona
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is creating 41 jobs in Winona, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced on Wednesday. The facility will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility to build composite wood pallets for the food service and other industries. The MDA...
wcbi.com
New pallet block manufacturing facility creates jobs in Winona
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – ArbaBlox plans to build a new pallet blocks manufacturing facility in Winona creating 41 new jobs. The Mississippi Development Authority made the announcement this morning. ArbaBlox will invest more than $51 million in the plant. The company plans to use sawmill residuals from Biewer Lumber...
wtva.com
Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
Commercial Dispatch
Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project
Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
wcbi.com
Sandfield Cemetery upkeep raises questions at City Council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Questions over the maintenance of a Columbus cemetery unearth further questions about its ownership. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Columbus resident and attorney Nicole Clinkscales approached the Council about the upkeep of Sandfield and Union Cemeteries. Union is privately owned, and the City...
wcbi.com
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
thelocalvoice.net
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi
The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
wcbi.com
Starkville may turn garbage collection over to private contractor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash day in Starkville may be turned over to a private contractor. The Board of Alderman agreed to ask for bids for waste pick-up in the city. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted for rfps. That stands for request for proposals. State law...
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
wcbi.com
West Point police search for missing man
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
