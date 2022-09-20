Read full article on original website
Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s been significant damage to some roads and homes in parts of western Alaska following last weekend’s devastating coastal storm, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday after touring some communities along the state’s the vast coastline. “For the most part, people are recovering...
travelness.com
16 Famous Alaska Landmarks You Must See
Alaska is one of the wildest states, but it has a rich and vibrant past. This far north state, known as The Last Frontier, is full of things to do and sights to see. Although all of the states have a history that is interesting and unique, Alaska’s landmarks are among the most notable. They offer such rare beauty and lush history, from churches to glaciers to trails and mountains.
ktoo.org
Alaska state ferry Columbia will stay tied up this winter after all
One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, B.C. up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry sidelined.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assisting Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Channel 2 and CBS 5 are working with the American Red Cross of Alaska to encourage donations for Typhoon Merbok relief efforts. Hit by a catastrophic storm, dozens of communities across Alaska’s western coast and the Aleutians continue to uncover destruction left behind from former Typhoon Merbok.
alaskasnewssource.com
World Central Kitchen surprises cities and villages in the west
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskasnewssource.com
World Central Kitchen arrives to feed western Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cities and villages in Western Alaska received a surprise visit this week from the nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen. The organization delivers supplies to areas affected by natural disasters and was founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres after a massive earthquake devastated communities in Haiti. The World Central Kitchen website says “after a disaster, food is the fastest way to rebuild our sense of community.”
thecordovatimes.com
Western Alaska moves into recovery mode
Flood waters are receding in storm-battered western Alaska, where wind and water wreaked havoc over the weekend. Communities in the region traditionally pull together to help each other, and individuals, nonprofits and the state government quickly stepped up to provide support and resources after Typhoon Merbok, one of the fiercest storms to hit Alaska’s western shores in years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
alaskasnewssource.com
PFD payments delayed - clipped version
City of Nome works to put city back together following historic storm. As the water clears, the City of Nome works to clean up the mess and make repairs to the damage the storm created. Melissa Frey reports from Nome. Nome residents come together for storm cleanup. Updated: 23 hours...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
alaskasnewssource.com
Autumnal equinox equals rainy fall weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall officially started for the Northern Hemisphere today. In the Southern Hemisphere, they are heralding the start of spring. An active weather pattern starts the new season, although the weather pattern has been rather monotonous since mid-July. Rain is again in the outlook for Southcentral Alaska and southeast parts of the state especially. A low that spun up in the Gulf of Alaska will rotate rain through Southcentral and Panhandle communities through Friday.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Norton Sound communities take stock of their losses in the wake...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain on the way to southeast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dual low-pressure systems, with a third expected to form off the front of the storm to the west, are impacting Alaska through the rest of the week. High surf and winds are still prompting the continuation of a high surf advisory over the west coast stretching from Point Hope in the northwest to the south of Hooper Bay. This also includes Saint Lawrence Island. Southeast winds will hit 30 to 50 mph and waves will crash over the tops of beaches.
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
Alaska Just Paid Its Residents $3,284, But Its Fund Could Take a Hit With the Markets
Alaska just paid qualified residents of the state $3,284 per head from its oil pipeline and Permanent Fund Dividend pile of cash. And it charges no income tax to these residents.
kbbi.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes
In a Wednesday candidate forum hosted in Fairbanks by the Alaska Chamber, Democratic governor candidate Les Gara and independent candidate Bill Walker said that if elected, they would seek new state revenue to pay for a variety of projects and reverse years of cuts to state services. Both men are seeking to unseat incumbent Republican […] The post At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
