Duncan, OK

Duncan Man Accused Of Child Abuse After 3-Year-Old Dies In His Care

By News 9
 5 days ago
A Duncan man is behind bars on two complaints of child abuse after a 3-year-old in his care died Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Towell is currently being held at the Stephens County Jail.

According to Duncan police, officers were called to the Elm Terrace Apartments in Duncan on Monday morning.

Officers and EMS arrived to the apartment and found a three year old child not breathing.

The child was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then airlifted to OU Health.

Police said the injuries sustained to the child were not consistent with Towell's original story.

Towell is not the father of the child. He was looking after the children of his girlfriend.

The child's mother was at work at the time of the injury.

Police said another child in Towell's care was also injured. The child did not have life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

City
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

