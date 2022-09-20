ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjZ25_0i3Y4kfG00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer , the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend.

The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a balloon glow for the evenings. On the ground will be a carnival with rides, games and treats.

A full schedule of events can be found below:

Friday

  • Carnival rides — 4 p.m to 10 p.m.
  • Vendor tent — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Food vendors — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kids tent — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tethered balloon rides — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Balloon launch — 5 p.m.
  • Balloon glow — 7 p.m.
  • Gates close – 10 p.m.

Saturday

  • Carnival rides — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Vendor tent — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Food vendors — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kids tent — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Sue and Zee magic show — 4 p.m.
  • Tethered balloon rides — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Balloon launch — 5 p.m.
  • Balloon glow — 7 p.m.
  • Gates close – 10 p.m.

Organizers hope this will be the first edition of an annual event. More information and updates about the festival can be found on its website and Facebook page .

