Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend

Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Meet your Top 5 Miss Homecoming

Tuesday marked the official kickoff of the Miss Homecoming campaign period in which the candidates will begin promoting their platforms on campus. Voting opens Friday, Sep. 23 at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Miss Homecoming will be announced during halftime of the Missouri at Auburn game on Saturday, Sep. 24.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Larry Robinson | Photo Editor

Larry is a senior studying journalism with a minor in sociology. He is from Enterprise, Alabama and is in his third year with The Auburn Plainsman. David Finley, father of Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley, took his criticisms of the way the Auburn QB situation has been handled to Zac Blackerby's "Locked on Auburn" podcast that was published on Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Players to watch, keys to victory against Missouri

Last week, the Tigers hosted Penn State and were soundly defeated at home, 41-12. This was the largest home loss since the 2012 season, but Auburn is looking to get back on track against Missouri to start SEC play. As uncertainty looms, Auburn hosts a familiar foe. In 2010, Missouri...
AUBURN, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Auburn Plainsman

Tiger defense looking to reignite pass rush, rebound against Missouri

In the days following Auburn’s disappointing showing in what was billed as a revenge matchup against the Nittany Lions of Penn State, there was plenty of talk about “flushing” the bitter taste of defeat. With conference play fasting approaching, however, the Tigers have had little time to...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn

Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery

The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika

LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn City Council announces opioid lawsuit settlement

On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council authorized the execution of a settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries over the company’s involvement in the ongoing opioid epidemic. Preliminary conversations indicated that the City of Auburn would receive approximately 0.619% of a $70,329,014.38 lump sum as part of...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Moe's Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn

Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika's Speakman Named All-Star Football Game Coach

OPELIKA — According to a press release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), Opelika High School varsity football coach Erik Speakman has been selected to coach in the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game. Speakman will head the South squad, while Pickens County head coach Michael Williams...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Eufaula City Schools announces new athletic policies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools released its new athletic policies to combat recent events locally at the school and nationally. According to school officials, to improve the safety and sportsmanship of students, parents and community members for all school-sponsored activities, the following procedure will be implemented immediately:. To...
EUFAULA, AL

