Auburn Plainsman
A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend
Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
Auburn Plainsman
Meet your Top 5 Miss Homecoming
Tuesday marked the official kickoff of the Miss Homecoming campaign period in which the candidates will begin promoting their platforms on campus. Voting opens Friday, Sep. 23 at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Miss Homecoming will be announced during halftime of the Missouri at Auburn game on Saturday, Sep. 24.
Auburn Plainsman
Larry Robinson | Photo Editor
Larry is a senior studying journalism with a minor in sociology. He is from Enterprise, Alabama and is in his third year with The Auburn Plainsman. David Finley, father of Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley, took his criticisms of the way the Auburn QB situation has been handled to Zac Blackerby's "Locked on Auburn" podcast that was published on Thursday.
Auburn Plainsman
Players to watch, keys to victory against Missouri
Last week, the Tigers hosted Penn State and were soundly defeated at home, 41-12. This was the largest home loss since the 2012 season, but Auburn is looking to get back on track against Missouri to start SEC play. As uncertainty looms, Auburn hosts a familiar foe. In 2010, Missouri...
riverregionsports.com
PRESS PICKS (Week 5): What does the future hold for Auburn football coach?
The question has to be asked…. Is there anything that will save the job of Brian Harsin?. The answer is easy - yes, if he and the Auburn Tigers start winning. But the naysayers are out in full force this week after a sub-par performance against Penn State. Yep,...
Auburn Plainsman
Tiger defense looking to reignite pass rush, rebound against Missouri
In the days following Auburn’s disappointing showing in what was billed as a revenge matchup against the Nittany Lions of Penn State, there was plenty of talk about “flushing” the bitter taste of defeat. With conference play fasting approaching, however, the Tigers have had little time to...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery
The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
Auburn Plainsman
Harsin, Auburn football ready to ‘flush out’ Penn State loss, move on to SEC play
Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff are moving past week three's blowout loss against Penn State and are back to the drawing board for the upcoming game on Saturday against Missouri. The emotions are running high after last week’s devastating loss, and that seemed to be one of the...
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council announces opioid lawsuit settlement
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council authorized the execution of a settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries over the company’s involvement in the ongoing opioid epidemic. Preliminary conversations indicated that the City of Auburn would receive approximately 0.619% of a $70,329,014.38 lump sum as part of...
Eufaula, September 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Eufaula. The Abbeville High School volleyball team will have a game with Eufaula High School on September 22, 2022, 11:30:00. The Abbeville High School volleyball team will have a game with Eufaula High School on September 22, 2022, 12:15:00.
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
WTVM
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
Auburn Plainsman
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn
Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika’s Speakman Named All-Star Football Game Coach
OPELIKA — According to a press release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), Opelika High School varsity football coach Erik Speakman has been selected to coach in the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game. Speakman will head the South squad, while Pickens County head coach Michael Williams...
WTVM
Eufaula City Schools announces new athletic policies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools released its new athletic policies to combat recent events locally at the school and nationally. According to school officials, to improve the safety and sportsmanship of students, parents and community members for all school-sponsored activities, the following procedure will be implemented immediately:. To...
