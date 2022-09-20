West Virginia reaches opioid settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million

The state of Alabama halted the execution of a death row inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say. Alan Eugene Miller was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection after a US Supreme Court ruling earlier Thursday vacated a lower court injunction in a long-running dispute over whether Miller would die by that method or nitrogen hypoxia, an untested and unproven method Alabama officials had said they were not ready to use.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO