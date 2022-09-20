ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MS

wcbi.com

Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Magnolia State Live

Police say 60-year-old woman robbed Mississippi bank

A 60-year-old Mississippi woman is charged with robbing a bank, police said Thursday. Oxford police said they were called to a report of a bank robbery on Tuesday in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police said the suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. After officers arrived...
kicks96news.com

Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
kicks96news.com

Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake

6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway. 6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road. 8:08 a.m....
breezynews.com

Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHRISTOPHER M AGUILAR, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, of Hernando, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. JAMIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, MDOC X 3, MDOC. Bond N/A X...
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
