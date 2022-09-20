Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Montgomery County sheriff looking for man described as 'armed and dangerous'
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for suspect that made threats towards Houlka school
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Chickasaw County are looking for a suspect after a threat was made against Houlka School this morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo Police Department brought in K-9 units to help search the campus. Students were allowed to return to class after...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82. Officers then found a pound...
wtva.com
West Point police arrested two suspects in fatal shooting Sunday night
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point police arrested two suspects following a fatal shooting Sunday night. Two others were injured. They were airlifted to Jackson. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mississippi mother and son charged in string of auto burglaries.
A Mississippi teen was arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after...
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Harrison County authorities illegally lock up unindicted mental patient, family charges
On July 2, 2021, Nelson Walker, 33, walked into a Gulfport store and began suffering from a mental crisis. Nelson called out for his mother, but when Gulfport police arrived, they forcefully subdued Walker and charged him with a robbery and assault on the officers. Walker has been in Harrison...
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Police say 60-year-old woman robbed Mississippi bank
A 60-year-old Mississippi woman is charged with robbing a bank, police said Thursday. Oxford police said they were called to a report of a bank robbery on Tuesday in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police said the suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. After officers arrived...
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
WLBT
Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community’s help in finding him
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of a Kosciusko man is seeking help in locating her brother who has been missing since September 10. Tracy Harris, 43, is an employee of Olive Brothers Timber, Co. According to his sister, Libby Harris, he has not responded to phone calls since he...
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests
EARL A PARROTT, 56, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000. CRAIG A PEE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking –...
Court says Mississippi cop drove recklessly in striking pedestrian at high speed
Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake
6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway. 6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road. 8:08 a.m....
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHRISTOPHER M AGUILAR, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, of Hernando, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. JAMIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, MDOC X 3, MDOC. Bond N/A X...
Mississippi man arrested for abusing 911 calls — making false reports to police for months
A Mississippi man was arrested for making repeated 911 calls and making false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department following months of police receiving false reports about people either being injured or in dangerous situations.
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
Comments / 0