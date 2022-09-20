Read full article on original website
Related
The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You
You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022
There’s a reason I live in my father’s girlfriend’s basement: Housing ain’t cheap. The median home price in the U.S. is $428,700, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., have the highest home prices in the U.S. To...
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.
Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to […] The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
Walmart prepares for holiday season with additional 40,000-employee workforce
Walmart announced Wednesday it will be hiring an additional workforce of 40,000 people for this holiday season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Food Beast
USDA Provides $2 Billion in Funding to Food Banks and Schools Amidst Rise in Hunger
Hunger in America is on the rise due to factors like inflation, food supply chain delays and the impending end of pandemic-era social safety net programs. In response, families have turned to food banks, which unfortunately has pushed programs nationwide to ration supplies and reduce services. Hoping to stave off...
WV coal production declines 9.4% over the last week
West Virginia coal production declined week over week by -9.4%. Production from the NAPP region of the state declined by -7.9% and production from the state’s CAPP region decreased by -11% from the previous week. Compared to the same 37 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia coal production is up +5.7%. +4.8% in the NAPP region of the state and +6.9% in the state’s CAPP region.
Comments / 0