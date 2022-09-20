Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic
Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Saturday dining deals
Weekends were meant to be enjoyed and the island provides some of the most relaxing spots in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal, like those being served by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, September 24, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor?...
islandernews.com
Sweet compliments to Key Biscayne's Sunday dining options
If the idea of a nice Sunday meal includes ending it with something deliciously sweet, you are in luck as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious desserts on the island this Sunday, September 25. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout...
islandernews.com
Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic
Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker...
islandernews.com
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
islandernews.com
Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year
During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
islandernews.com
Village’s senior programming receives major boost with award of state grant
Seniors on Key Biscayne might be enjoying their golden years a lot more, thanks to a state grant worth $90,000 that will go toward "senior programming," effectively doubling the $92,000 proposed budget that went before Village Council on Wednesday night. None of the new amenities, or projects to maintain health...
islandernews.com
Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election
Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor. Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor...
