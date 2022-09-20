ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic

Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Saturday dining deals

Weekends were meant to be enjoyed and the island provides some of the most relaxing spots in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal, like those being served by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, September 24, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor?...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Miami, FL
City
Key Biscayne, FL
islandernews.com

Sweet compliments to Key Biscayne's Sunday dining options

If the idea of a nice Sunday meal includes ending it with something deliciously sweet, you are in luck as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious desserts on the island this Sunday, September 25. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic

Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year

During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Larry King
islandernews.com

Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election

Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor. Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy