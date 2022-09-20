ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
