krcrtv.com
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Longtime Redding community leader and MLK Center founder honored this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — She was a community leader and 75-year-old Fran Brady will be rightfully honored in Redding this weekend. Her accomplishments are too numerous to mention: an Enterprise High Graduate, she was a social services worker until she retired, but she was so much more. She was on...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama hosts several events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Starting in October, Empower Tehama will host several events to bring awareness to domestic violence. Empower Tehama will begin the month by hosting its tenth annual Candlelight Walk on Oct. 5, on the steps of the Historic Tehama County Courthouse (633 Washington Street) in Red Bluff at 7 p.m.
krcrtv.com
California leads in opioid deaths; Dignity Health honored for prevention efforts
REDDING, Calif. — More than 100.000 people died as a result of drug overdoses in 2021 and California is leading in the number of deaths, according to the CDC. However, staff at Mercy Medical branches are working to get people help. Elizabeth Pulatie, who is the chief nurse executive...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
krcrtv.com
More details emerge from Sherri Papini's hoax
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Sherri Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after faking her own kidnapping nearly six years ago. And despite the resolution, questions remain, including the severity of her sentence. The 18 months come as a surprise to many, as the prosecution had requested...
krcrtv.com
Civil War reenactment coming to Historic Hawes Farm
REDDING, Calif. — The Historic Hawes Farm will serve as the setting for an American Civil War reenactment Sept. 24 and 25. The reenactment will represent the 72nd New York infantry, which fought the rebellion for three years at Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Camps will open at 9 a.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
actionnewsnow.com
Judge finds evidence to hold Mercy Canyon deadly shooting suspect to answer charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A judge found there was enough evidence to hold 20-year-old Alejandro Armstrong to answer on all charges in connection with the murder of a man at a Redding homeless encampment last year, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Armstrong is charged in connection with the murder...
krcrtv.com
How the Shasta Trinity National Forest aims to prevent landslides post fires
REDDING, Calif. — Last year, about 300,000 acres over 7 fires burned in the Shasta Trinity National Forest. In 2022, they haven’t seen any major fires this year but they’ve been using that time to prevent another natural disaster: landslides. Brent Wachter, predictive service fire meteorologist, said...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police utilize all terrain vehicles to issue several citations; make two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday night the Redding Police Department (RPD) continued with their monthly overlap day. According to RPD's Facebook page, four officers were patrolling on the department's All Terrain Motorcycles. Officers utilize these dirt bikes to patrol Redding's parks and trails and other surrounding areas that are often...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County man sentenced to life in dragging death
A Tehama County man convicted in the dragging death of another man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, Ray Ray Cain was sentenced after being convicted of murder and a special circumstance that the murder was committed by torture.
krcrtv.com
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third in the Cottonwood area in late August and September. According to Cal Fire, Derek Zeimet was arrested Saturday by Cal Fire and Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies around 11:20 a.m. Zeimet was...
krcrtv.com
Roseburg Products set up relief center in Weed; residents say it's least they could do
WEED, Calif. — It’s been one week since the Mill Fire became fully contained and the focus in Siskiyou County now shifts to relief and rebuilding. Roseburg Forest Products—who are investigating whether a machine of theirs sparked the fire on Sept. 2—have organized a $50 million relief fund to aid in recovery.
krcrtv.com
Staffing shortages impact Redding Veterans Home; how you can help
REDDING, Calif. — Staffing shortages in healthcare are being felt across the country and even, right here, in the Northstate; impacting our veterans. Redding’s Veterans Home of California is known for its work serving and housing local vets. However, Administrator Jessica Koppes said they, along with the rest of the nation, are dealing with a staffing shortage and are actively looking to hire more.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police's new Bike Team: a unique spin on policing
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police's new Bike Team should really be rolling by the end of 2022—pun intended, of course. are on the way. But, for now, the team consists of just two officers: Ryan Frank and Chad Gross. As small as their team might be, Frank and Gross are an integral part of the Redding Police Department's (RPD) growing Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU).
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Shasta Lake man and his dog missing since Monday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Shasta County man last seen leaving his home with his dog on Monday this week, Sept. 19. Family members and police confirmed Jacoby Oates has been reported missing after not being contacted...
