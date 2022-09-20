ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhan, CO

KXRM

Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Parents react to trend of fake school shooting calls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past week, a new trend of unfounded school shooting calls has surfaced. These calls warrant police response and investigation from local and state authorities. The trend is called “swatting.” It’s an issue that Colorado law enforcement saw at a few schools across the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Platte Avenue on a disturbance between two men who reportedly knew each other. The area is between Nevada and Tejon near Acacia Park. Officers found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Fentanyl death: Grand jury indicts parents of Brighton toddler

A grand jury returned first-degree murder and Colorado Organized Crime Control Act charges against the parents of a toddler who died from fentanyl poisoning earlier this year. Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason made the announcement Sept. 22. The indictment accuses Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias, both 31, of participating...
BRIGHTON, CO
littletongov.org

Catherine Hay Has Been Located

UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
LITTLETON, CO

