Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

1-9-2-7

(one, nine, two, seven)

