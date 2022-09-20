Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County to kick off 2022 El Tour de Tucson season with ‘Loop de Loop’
El Tour Loop de Loop is a free event featuring an opportunity to ride The Loop with friends, live music from Maasman Band, a beer garden, food trucks, door prizes, and more. This year’s event starts and ends at the Rillito Park, near the Racetrack. The Loop Store, located...
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
City of Tucson to allow applying for permits online at new website
The City of Tucson is planning to launch a new program to allow online applications for permits from any city department.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past
Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
thisistucson.com
This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop
It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
Autonomous vehicles to begin testing in Tucson
Pony.ai has announced plans to test autonomous vehicles in Tucson with safety drivers behind the wheel
Tucsonans use less water at home than the daily national average
When it comes to residential water use, Arizona trends higher than most western states, but Tucson falls below the national average.
Tucson Airport parking rates to go up Nov. 1
For the first time in five years, the price of parking at Tucson International Airport will increase.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
thisistucson.com
Find concerts, car shows and eating contests at the South Tucson Family Festival this weekend
A large family festival is making its upscaled debut in South Tucson this weekend with a jam-packed concert lineup, car show, family activities and eating contests. The South Tucson Family Festival returns 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25 at the Tucson Greyhound Park located at 2601 S. Third Ave.
Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop
Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.
Tucson residents save water, help city leaders give back to Lake Mead
The City has just announced it will leave around 20% of Tucson’s allocated water in the Colorado River. Tucson has a long history of giving back to Lake Mead to keep water levels stable.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
New law allows motorcycles to pass cars stopped at lights
The new Arizona law to keep roads safe will go into effect on Saturday. Many motorcyclists are already using these methods.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
