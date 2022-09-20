ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past

Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop

It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
PHOENIX, AZ

