protocol.com

The SEC may back off from a total ban on payment for order flow

The SEC reportedly will not push for a total ban on payment for order flow, a proposal that chair Gary Gensler said was "on the table" just a year ago. The regulator is expected to announce changes to the way payment for order flow is conducted, but it will not involve a total prohibition of the controversial system used in processing stock trades, Bloomberg said in a report on Thursday.
CoinTelegraph

FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports

Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
US News and World Report

Morgan Stanley to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Charges It Mishandled Customer Data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Morgan Stanley unit has agreed to pay $35 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges it repeatedly failed to safeguard personal information for millions of customers, the regulator said Tuesday. The SEC said that for five years, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney failed to protect personal identifying...
coinjournal.net

Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO

The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
CoinDesk

Estonia Grants First Crypto License to LastBit's Striga

Crypto banking company Striga is the first firm to be awarded a license under a new Estonian legal regime that was significantly toughened earlier this year. Striga was given the authorization to operate on Sept. 20, the Estonian financial intelligence unit (FIU), an anti-money laundering enforcer, said in a statement dated Wednesday. The company, part of Bitcoin Lightning startup LastBit, is now registered under an anti-money laundering law which seeks to clamp down on a previously liberal regime for regulating crypto firms.
decrypt.co

Draft EU Law Could See NFTs Regulated as Securities: Law Prof

Crypto law commentator Brian Fyre interprets the draft bill as treating blue-chip NFT PFP collections like Bored Apes as securities. The European Union’s landmark and now-finalized Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) draft legislation asserts that NFTs sold as components of large collections possess little to no distinctively unique qualities or utility, and, therefore, would be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny as cryptocurrencies, according to a leaked draft of the legislation obtained by Decrypt.
The Associated Press

Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX.
NEWSBTC

Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars

In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
TechCrunch

Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups

Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
coingeek.com

SEC settles with Sparkster ICO project for $35M, digital asset influencer charged

The U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) is still hunting down ICO projects that raised millions of dollars in the 2017-18 ICO mania and meting out punishment. The latest culprit is Sparkster, a blockchain project that raised $30 million in its 2018 ICO, and Ian Balina, an influencer who pumped the tokens and dumped them later.
