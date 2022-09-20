Read full article on original website
Financial watchdog warns UK crypto fans to be wary of dealing with Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange FTX
The UK's financial regulator has warned Brits to be cautious when dealing with crypto exchange FTX. "This firm is not authorized by us and is targeting people in the UK," the Financial Conduct Authority said. The FCA has previously clashed with Binance over efforts to enforce greater supervision. The UK's...
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood Hands Over Management Of A Pair Of Ark Funds
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has stepped down from the management role at two of her funds. What To Know: According to a regulatory filling, Wood has given up management of the 3D Printing ETF PRNT and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL. "The following individual has been...
protocol.com
The SEC may back off from a total ban on payment for order flow
The SEC reportedly will not push for a total ban on payment for order flow, a proposal that chair Gary Gensler said was "on the table" just a year ago. The regulator is expected to announce changes to the way payment for order flow is conducted, but it will not involve a total prohibition of the controversial system used in processing stock trades, Bloomberg said in a report on Thursday.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
CoinTelegraph
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Charges It Mishandled Customer Data
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Morgan Stanley unit has agreed to pay $35 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges it repeatedly failed to safeguard personal information for millions of customers, the regulator said Tuesday. The SEC said that for five years, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney failed to protect personal identifying...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
forkast.news
Markets: XRP bounces back, Bitcoin stuck under US$19,000, Ether loses more ground post-Merge
Bitcoin traded below US$19,000 Thursday afternoon in Asia after dropping below that resistance level earlier, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Ether also fell. XRP was the biggest gainer among the 10 largest coins by market capitalization, while most other top 10 tokens were little changed.
CoinDesk
Estonia Grants First Crypto License to LastBit's Striga
Crypto banking company Striga is the first firm to be awarded a license under a new Estonian legal regime that was significantly toughened earlier this year. Striga was given the authorization to operate on Sept. 20, the Estonian financial intelligence unit (FIU), an anti-money laundering enforcer, said in a statement dated Wednesday. The company, part of Bitcoin Lightning startup LastBit, is now registered under an anti-money laundering law which seeks to clamp down on a previously liberal regime for regulating crypto firms.
CNBC
Robinhood jumps, then fades after report that SEC will not ban payment for order flow
Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood closed lower on Thursday, giving up early gains, after a report that U.S. regulators would not ban payment for order flow, a key part of the company's business model. Bloomberg News reported before the market opened that the Securities and Exchange Commission would stop short...
Benzinga
Robinhood Goes Deeper Into Crypto, Lists First Stablecoin Despite 2022's Terra (Luna) Chaos
Online brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD announced on Tuesday the listing of the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, USD Coin USDC/USD, on its platform. Robinhood also began listing Cardano's native cryptocurrency ADA/USD on Sept. 1. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was added earlier this year, something the SHIB army had been...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
decrypt.co
Draft EU Law Could See NFTs Regulated as Securities: Law Prof
Crypto law commentator Brian Fyre interprets the draft bill as treating blue-chip NFT PFP collections like Bored Apes as securities. The European Union’s landmark and now-finalized Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) draft legislation asserts that NFTs sold as components of large collections possess little to no distinctively unique qualities or utility, and, therefore, would be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny as cryptocurrencies, according to a leaked draft of the legislation obtained by Decrypt.
Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX.
NEWSBTC
Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars
In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
coingeek.com
SEC settles with Sparkster ICO project for $35M, digital asset influencer charged
The U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) is still hunting down ICO projects that raised millions of dollars in the 2017-18 ICO mania and meting out punishment. The latest culprit is Sparkster, a blockchain project that raised $30 million in its 2018 ICO, and Ian Balina, an influencer who pumped the tokens and dumped them later.
