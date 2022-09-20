Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Millikin to host Community Celebration at Fairview Park September 25 for Hispanic Heritage Month
September 22, 2022 – Millikin University invites its campus and surrounding community to its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Celebrated nationally from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced to more than 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
prospectusnews.com
Parkland TRiO is now Accepting Applications for the 2022-2023 school year
TRiO Student Support Services at Parkland College promotes equal opportunity to succeed by providing high quality and responsive support services for first-generation college students, low-income students, and students with disabilities. Parkland TRiO promotes long-term goal setting and career planning through the development of skills which enable students to persist, excel, graduate, and transfer. By building relationships and fostering connections, they empower their students to affect change in themselves and the community.
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Mahomet-Seymour educators, parents fill school board meeting
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional night for the teachers and staff who packed the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education meeting Monday. They’ve spent months negotiating, but the teachers’ union is still fighting for a better contract. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) voted to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebengilpost.com
Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College
URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
WAND TV
Police: Student sent to hospital; Lanphier High School teacher arrested for aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Police arrested a Lanphier High School teacher after an altercation with a student on Monday. According to police, Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery after an altercation sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital. Akers told police, a student was punching him...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Baum students deputized into the FBI: Federal Bureau of Instruction
DECATUR — Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase was visiting a class at Baum School a few weeks ago when a student asked him if he was in the FBI. Kaden Foster-Wallace knows better now, but that day Dase was wearing a black polo shirt emblazoned with the FFA logo. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs. The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Bar checks return for one college campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– Champaign and University police used to do bar compliance checks. The goal is to make sure people are being safe and no one underage is serving alcohol or purchasing it. This is not a new concept, but police had to stop during the pandemic because of Covid and due to a staffing […]
illinoisstate.edu
Springfield Police to present for Criminal Justice Sciences, September 22
Join the Department of Criminal Justice Sciences (CJS) and The Criminal Justice Association as we welcome officers from the Springfield Police Department. They will be discussing modern-day policing, what it’s like to be a police officer, and opportunities at the Springfield Police Department. September 22. 5–7 p.m. 244.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
WAND TV
Artificial roosting nests help bat population in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois, Grand Prairie Friends and the University of Illinois worked to increase the bat population in central Illinois. Manmade bat roosting pods were put up in Warbler Ridge Conservation Area in Fall of 2018 with the help of Ameren Illinois. According to Ryan Weder, supervisor of Electrical Operations, Grand Prairie Friends reached out to the agency about helping place poles in the area.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
smilepolitely.com
State Farm Center and Willis Tower glowed red in honor of Nick Holonyak Jr.
Nick Holonyak Jr., John Bardeen Endowed Chair Emeritus in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at the University of Illinois, passed away this week. He is credited with the first LED light in in 1962, which emitted a red light. In 2019, he was the grand marshal of the Festival of Lights parade.
25newsnow.com
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/21/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A voter opinion poll compiled for Republican State Senator Darren Bailey’s campaign shows Governor J.B. Pritzker with a lead in this year’s gubernatorial race, but not as large as four years ago. Done over a three day period nearly two weeks ago, the survey found the Governor is leading with 44 percent compared to Bailey’s 37 percent while Libertarian Scott Schluter was a distant third with 8 percent. Back in 2018, then challenger J.B. Pritzker defeated then incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner by a margin of 55 percent to 39 percent.
Construction closing Champaign roads, lanes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of construction projects will restrict or close two roads in Champaign on Friday. Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, a westbound lane of Clark Street will close between Neil and Randolph Streets in order to accommodate roofing operations on a nearby building. The closure is expected to be over […]
Comments / 0