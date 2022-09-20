ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How to prep crops for frost

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3VZy_0i3Y1dJ800

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– How can you prep your garden for the upcoming months? To make sure your crops have the best chance of success when fall starts, here are some tips.

Snowshoe is officially a ‘Bee City’ now
Make sure to harvest the last of your garden and preserve them by canning or dehydrating them.

According to the Mercer County Technical Education Center, you can also determine the duration to keep your plants outside by determining temperature zones.

Senior Cheyanne Simpson talked about a free way to keep up with your plants and soil.

“This is an example of a tester envelope that you would send off to WVU. They offer a service to test your soil to take the guesswork just out of farming,” Simpson said.

Are there mountain lions in WV? DNR says no, locals say yes

Another tip is using a fabric frost protection blanket. It protects plant life by keeping them eight degrees warmer.

ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

