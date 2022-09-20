Read full article on original website
Princeton High School students return to class after fake 911 call caused lockdown
CINCINNATI — Hundreds of students are returning to class Monday morning after a string of fake 911 calls caused a lockdown at schools across the country, including in Cincinnati. Princeton High School was one of almost 10 similar incidents across Ohio alone on Friday. Similar calls were made to...
Police identify man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End
CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
Police: Man found shot at gas station on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — Colerain police are investigating after a shooting overnight Monday. Police say they were called to a Speedway Gas Station on Colerain Avenue around 1 a.m. That's where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but police said the shooting happened elsewhere. The victim was taken...
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
Man in custody after robbing a Deerfield Township Dunkin' at gun point
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was taken into custody on Thursday after robbing a Dunkin' at gunpoint in Deerfield Township. According to police, the Dunkin' located at 2430 Kings Mills Road was robbed at gunpoint on Sept. 12 around 5:35 a.m. Police say that Ronald J. Runyon of...
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park
CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus
CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
Cincinnati Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Killing a Teen in Over-the-Rhine Despite Recent Anti-Violence Measures
The entertainment area has seen sweeping changes from the city after an Aug. 7 shooting left nine people hospitalized.
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
