Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End

CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man found shot at gas station on Cincinnati's west side

CINCINNATI — Colerain police are investigating after a shooting overnight Monday. Police say they were called to a Speedway Gas Station on Colerain Avenue around 1 a.m. That's where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but police said the shooting happened elsewhere. The victim was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park

CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH

