NBC Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Day 1 of Devils Training Camp
Temperatures have now dipped into the 60s, and shades of yellows and reds are slowly creeping into the tree lines. Signs of the new season are just as evident inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House as yesterday was the first day of New Jersey Devils training camp. I opened the door to the rink and was immediately met by a blast of cold air and the sounds of skates gliding over the ice. Pucks ricocheted off the glass, and head coach Lindy Ruff’s voice echoed throughout as he gave instructions to his players.
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
In first camp, Paul Maurice tries to reinvent Panthers with focus on ‘playoff-like hockey’
‘We need that,’ left wing Ryan Lomberg said.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Larkin Proves to Be a “True Captain” During Lalonde Transition
Two weeks ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was a guest on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts Podcast” with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Almost eight minutes in, Marek led his next question simply with, “Dylan Larkin.”. Like a reflex, Vrana instantly smiled at the mention of...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi looks to turn page, Oilers training camp lines, Ryan Ellis’ career may be over and more
A fresh attitude for Puljujarvi is great to see. Despite having a tough second half of the year and playoffs, Puljujarvi as a whole was a very productive player for the Oilers finishing the year with 14 goals and 36 points — a 45 point per 82 game pace that firmly cements him as a top-six producer.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist tells Swedish paper he saw no ‘way forward’ with New York Rangers
Nils Lundkvist asked the New York Rangers for a trade last January when he was sent down. The 22 year-old defenseman than opted to try and expedite that request by informing the team he wouldn’t be attending training camp. On Monday night, GM Chris Drury was able to get...
Sabres give GM Kevyn Adams multiyear extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
Watch This Minnesota Goaltender Prank A Popular NHL-er
The Minnesota Wild are all in with future hall of fame goaltender Marc-André Fleury. It appears that during the NHL Media Tour which was going on in Las Vegas last week, Fleury decided he was going to prank one of his former teammates. The teammate that Flower targeted with his prank was none other than Sidney Crosby, another future NHL Hall of Famer, and former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate.
