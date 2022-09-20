Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night.
According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
During their search, TPD found two pounds of fentanyl pills, more than $15,000 in drug proceeds, and multiple stolen firearms.
The suspect, Hatcher Day, was found inside the residence and taken into custody.
Day was arrested for:
- Drug Trafficking AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm AFCF
- Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony AFCF
- Possession Drug Proceeds AFCF
- Tax Stamp for Controlled Drugs AFCF
Day is also wanted out of Maricopa County, Arizona for two counts of Armed Robbery.
