Tulsa, OK

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

During their search, TPD found two pounds of fentanyl pills, more than $15,000 in drug proceeds, and multiple stolen firearms.

The suspect, Hatcher Day, was found inside the residence and taken into custody.

Day was arrested for:

  • Drug Trafficking AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm AFCF
  • Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony AFCF
  • Possession Drug Proceeds AFCF
  • Tax Stamp for Controlled Drugs AFCF

Day is also wanted out of Maricopa County, Arizona for two counts of Armed Robbery.

