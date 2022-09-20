Winning numbers drawn in ‘Poker Lotto’ game

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate Thursday evening as they each seek the state’s top elections post. The two vying to be the next secretary of state — Republican Rep. Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County recorder — had vastly differing views on the outcome of the 2020 election, the violent attack on Congress and how to run elections going forward. Finchem said he would not have certified the 2020 results in two of Arizona’s 15 counties because he said they were “irredeemably compromised.” He pointed to Yuma County, where two women have pleaded guilty to illegally collecting a few ballots and await sentencing. He said that was just one example of the problems that he believes merited not allowing that small county and those in the state’s most populous, Maricopa, to be certified. No evidence has been uncovered to show that the problems were large enough to change the results that saw then-President Donald lose in Arizona.

