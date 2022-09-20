ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

National Hazing Prevention Week at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the country, events are being held to bring awareness to and mitigate hazing. Hazing typically, is the process college age youth go through to join a fraternity or sorority. Hazing is undesirable activities an aspiring member is pressured into such as excessive drinking, paddling, etc. At WKU, Panhellenic Council president Sydney Schnieder says in her 4 years are Western, she’s never had an issue with hazing and feels administration does a good job of educating and handling Greek life students to ensure incidents like that don’t happen.
A new way to recycle in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Recyclops is now officially conducting business in Bowling Green. New recycling “uber-like” option has been available to citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County for just over a week now and already 700 residents have signed up. News 40 was able to sit down with Vice President of Sales and Business Dennis Wise about how the company is doing so far in town. Wise said he’s very excited to be operating in south central Kentucky and was hopeful in regard to expanding the subscription base.
El Maz coming near WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
Heavy equipment training makes it way to high schoolers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Warren County Area Technology Center, high school juniors and seniors are learning how to operate dozers. After months of preparation by Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools, SKYCTC and the BGA Chamber of Commerce, a new program has broken ground for upperclassmen. In a growing city such as Bowling Green, construction workers are in high demand in the city and surrounding areas, especially for those who can operate machinery such as excavators and dump trucks. This collaboration has finally come to fruition in the last couple of weeks and today News 40 was given the opportunity to come out and see for ourselves what new technology is being utilized to further education.
82-year-old competing in Hot Rods 24-hour ultra run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s hard to stay awake for 24 hours straight…but can you imagine running for 24 hours straight?. The Hot Rods 24 hour ultra run is this weekend…and only the most dedicated runners and walkers are braving to try it!. “With 24 hours, there’s no time...
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Horse Cave’s Painted Lady

Throwback Thursday returns to Horse Cave in Hart County this week. Its founding family was the Wilsons, pioneers who braved the travel what was then the pioneer wilderness right after the American Revolution in the late 1700s. One of the Wilson family homes still sits just off Main Street in downtown Horse Cave.
25 trees planted on Creason Greenway to replace tornado damaged trees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Creason Street was left devastated after the December 11th tornadoes…but the Arbor Day Foundation is taking steps to re-beautify the area. Earlier today, Kentucky Tree Recovery Campaign volunteers planted 25 trees along the Creason Street greenway. The campaign is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, Aramark...
