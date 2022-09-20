Read full article on original website
New principal at NOMMA, dance team introduction, and other metro schools news
NOMMA: The new principal of the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy is Alexis Long, who was previously assistant principal. Long holds a master's in educational leadership from the American College of Education in Indiana. She started her career in Plaquemines Parish as a high school social studies teacher 13 years ago and moved to NOMMA as an instructor in 2012.
Lake Forest Elementary violated state enrollment law by turning away 3rd grader, district says
Lake Forest Elementary Charter School violated state enrollment law and NOLA Public School district policy when it refused to allow a student to enter the building during the first week of classes last month, according to a warning letter issued by district officials last month. Lake Forest school officials turned...
'Kids Join The Fight' helps raise funds to build enrichment center at local hospital
NEW ORLEANS — A massive, multi-million dollar project is set to break ground soon at Children's Hospital in Uptown New Orleans. It comes as the LCMC-owned hospital, and a local non-profit – started by a young child diagnosed with cancer - are working to make sure kids and their families have the best experience they can while working with doctors.
Teens arrested in Chalmette High School fight
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of two 15-year-old boys following a fight at Chalmette High School.
Two Chalmette High students arrested after punching teacher trying to break up fight
CHALMETTE, La. — Two Chalmette High School students have been arrested after a fight between them ended with a teacher being punched in the face. According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the two 15-year-old students have been arrested for battery of a school teacher. The two students were not identified because of their age.
Two students arrested in connection to fight at Chalmette High
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office said two 15-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fight that happened Sept. 16 on a school campus in Chalmette. Sheriff James Pohlmann said school resource officers responded to a report of a fight involving two students...
New Orleans boy celebrates beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS — After 26 months with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, 6-year-old Ben Wilkie was finally able to celebrate beating cancer by ringing the bell at Ochsner's Hospital for Children and having a "No More Chemo" party surrounded by family and friends. He and his family started the Zero Face...
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
Blight concerns: Community worried funding will expire for city-owned building
NEW ORLEANS — Since Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans’ old municipal training facility near City Park has been left empty becoming a blight for the community. Nearly two years ago, the building was designated to help move the New Orleans fire headquarters out of tight quarters of the French Quarter to help as travel time can sometimes be 45 minutes to get into work, but were now learning that the funding for the move expires in less than a year.
Organizers want to break stigma linked to N.O. East, take matters into their own hands to clean up neglect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in New Orleans East said they’re fed up with the ‘bad rap’ the community receives from crime, and some have taken matters into their own hands to restore years of neglect. A team of residents and volunteers worked to beautify Bundy Road,...
Second Harvest preps for Hunger Action Day food distribution
ELMWOOD, La. (WGNO)— For five years, Second Harvest Food Bank has partnered with Winn-Dixie and Southeastern Grocers to host a food distribution event for Hunger Action Day. This year’s event will be held at the Christian Family Worship Center in Violet Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Bernard Parish was one of the many […]
Child author shares tips on being brave
NEW ORLEANS — With several tragedies involving young children across the country this year, it may be a difficult conversation for parents to have with their kids about being brave in a scary world. One young author is aiming to share that everyone can be brave through adversity by...
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Bob Dean could soon lose control over his affairs, Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels and the expansion of an Uptown restaurant. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Embattled nursing home owner Bob Dean could soon lose control over...
Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Tuesday (Sept. 20), delayed a hearing to determine whether an insurance settlement against nursing home operator Bob Dean can move forward. Dean is under indictment for evacuating more than 840 nursing home residents to a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence, Louisiana during...
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)
There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
