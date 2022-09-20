ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders place center Chase Roullier on injured reserve

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders officially placed center Chase Roullier on injured reserve Tuesday. Roullier injured his leg on Washington’s next-to-last offensive play in Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera met with the media and said Roullier would likely be placed on injured reserve but mentioned short-term IR as a possibility until the term learned more about Roullier’s injury.

However, the team feared the injury was season-ending as it sought outside opinions. Roullier, who missed the second half of last season with a fractured fibula, is dealing with a knee injury on the opposite leg this time. It was initially reported to potentially be an MCL injury, and doctors were also concerned about his kneecap.

Roullier, 29, was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming in 2017. He would start seven games as a rookie and has been Washington’s starting center since that time. Roullier earned a four-year, $40.5 million contract extension in Jan. 2021.

Wes Schweitzer would replace Roullier in the starting lineup if he’s healthy. Schweitzer injured his hamstring in the Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns could end weekend with sole ownership of first place in AFC North

Few analysts expected the Cleveland Browns to be in first place in their division after three weeks of play, but the team has fought hard and has found itself in an enviable position heading into Sunday’s schedule. After besting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in primetime, the Browns are tentative leaders in the AFC North and could keep sole ownership of that title if two games go their way in Week 3.
CLEVELAND, OH
