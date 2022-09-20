Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
Large gas leak shuts down busy Cornelius road; many report ‘roaring’ sound
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A large gas leak caused a busy Cornelius road to shut down Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Westmoreland Road, between West Catawba Avenue and Statesville Road, closed around 2:15 p.m. after a 12-inch gas line was hit, according to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue. Cornelius and Huntersville...
‘Roaring noise’: Busy Cornelius road reopens after gas leak
Westmoreland Road will be closed between West Catawba Avenue and Statesville Road until further notice.
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
Retired NYPD officer helps rescue driver after car plunges into Lake Norman, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired NYPD officer jumped into Lake Norman and rescued the driver of a car that went into the water Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Mooresville Fire Department. At around 3 p.m., the driver of a two-door BMW drove off the road and into...
Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in Conover collision, troopers say
CONOVER, N.C. — A 21-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck pulled out of a driveway in Conover and collided with the motorcycle, troopers said. The deadly crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Gregory Allen Propst died at the...
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired law enforcement officer sprung into action to save a person who fell into Lake Norman in their car on Wednesday. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m. in reference to a person that had driven their car into the body of water.
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile arrested for multiple Concord school bomb threats, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — Police have identified a juvenile suspect they say is responsible for several telephoned bomb threats to Cabarrus County schools. The Concord Police Department stated that an out-of-state tip from a concerned person led to the identification of a juvenile responsible for making bomb threats throughout Cabarrus County.
WBTV
‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
Homicide investigation underway in south east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare check around midnight on Friday at South Tryon Street in Steel Creek. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground, where he...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road. On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried...
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community. “John and James...
WBTV
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0