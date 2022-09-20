ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Accidents
Cornelius, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelius, NC
FOX8 News

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Police#Accident
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
WCNC

Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired law enforcement officer sprung into action to save a person who fell into Lake Norman in their car on Wednesday. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m. in reference to a person that had driven their car into the body of water.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
INDIAN LAND, SC
WCNC

Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in south east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare check around midnight on Friday at South Tryon Street in Steel Creek. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground, where he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road. On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy