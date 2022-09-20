BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Warren County Area Technology Center, high school juniors and seniors are learning how to operate dozers. After months of preparation by Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools, SKYCTC and the BGA Chamber of Commerce, a new program has broken ground for upperclassmen. In a growing city such as Bowling Green, construction workers are in high demand in the city and surrounding areas, especially for those who can operate machinery such as excavators and dump trucks. This collaboration has finally come to fruition in the last couple of weeks and today News 40 was given the opportunity to come out and see for ourselves what new technology is being utilized to further education.

