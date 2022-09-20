Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
‘Driven by Design’ exhibit opens at National Corvette Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-There’s a new exhibit opening tomorrow at the National Corvette Museum, and it’s one you definitely don’t want to miss. The 6,500 square foot ‘Driven by Design’ exhibit shows the history of the Corvette’s design process and highlights the creators responsible for its iconic look.
wnky.com
Warren Co.’s White’s Chapel Methodist celebrates 120 Years Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County country church will celebrate its 120th anniversary this weekend, and they want you to be there. White’s Chapel Methodist Church has stood tall on Warren County’s Plano Road since 1902, back when it was an Episcopal church. 84-year-old Joe Reagan...
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Horse Cave’s Painted Lady
Throwback Thursday returns to Horse Cave in Hart County this week. Its founding family was the Wilsons, pioneers who braved the travel what was then the pioneer wilderness right after the American Revolution in the late 1700s. One of the Wilson family homes still sits just off Main Street in downtown Horse Cave.
wnky.com
A new way to recycle in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Recyclops is now officially conducting business in Bowling Green. New recycling “uber-like” option has been available to citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County for just over a week now and already 700 residents have signed up. News 40 was able to sit down with Vice President of Sales and Business Dennis Wise about how the company is doing so far in town. Wise said he’s very excited to be operating in south central Kentucky and was hopeful in regard to expanding the subscription base.
wnky.com
25 trees planted on Creason Greenway to replace tornado damaged trees
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Creason Street was left devastated after the December 11th tornadoes…but the Arbor Day Foundation is taking steps to re-beautify the area. Earlier today, Kentucky Tree Recovery Campaign volunteers planted 25 trees along the Creason Street greenway. The campaign is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, Aramark...
WBKO
A Chilly Start to Fall!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to Fall! With the passage of this morning’s front, much cooler air was transported into South Central Ky. Highs today reached 80 degrees early, but will fall short of that tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High’s Friday will top out in the lower 70s. A slight look at rain exists Saturday and Sunday, as a week disturbance moves through. Otherwise look for Partly Sunny Skies and slightly warmer temps in the lower 80s. A reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air moves in next week. Look for Sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
KY man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
Allie talks to Alicia Hale, from the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, about little Scooter who is available for adoption!. B.G. Kiwanis Club's Mardi Gras Parade taking place on March 4th, 2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. Allie talks to Flora Templeton and Lee Ann Darling about the B.G. Kiwanis...
WBKO
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
clarksvillenow.com
Street name unveiling ceremony this week to honor Rev. Jerry Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A street name unveiling ceremony for the late Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the 800 block of Kraft Street in honor of his birthday. A tribute service will be held at St. John Baptist Church on 1833...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training makes it way to high schoolers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Warren County Area Technology Center, high school juniors and seniors are learning how to operate dozers. After months of preparation by Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools, SKYCTC and the BGA Chamber of Commerce, a new program has broken ground for upperclassmen. In a growing city such as Bowling Green, construction workers are in high demand in the city and surrounding areas, especially for those who can operate machinery such as excavators and dump trucks. This collaboration has finally come to fruition in the last couple of weeks and today News 40 was given the opportunity to come out and see for ourselves what new technology is being utilized to further education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Rock The Vote encourages WKU students to register to vote
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is National Voter Registration Day and Western Kentucky University is making sure as many students as possible are registered. At Rock The Vote on campus this afternoon, students could simply scan a QR code to be registered to vote. Rock The Vote is a national effort to get young students engaged in the political process.
WBKO
Bowling Green community members band together with plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green has grown by 23% since 2010, and the community is putting in the work to figure out the next steps. “I would hesitate to use ‘housing crisis,’ but if we’re not careful we could end up there very quick,” said Planning Commission Executive Director, Ben Peterson, at Mondays Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan Session.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville
Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Cave City Chamber announces candidate forum
CAVE CITY — The Cave City Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m. The forum will serve as an opportunity for the community to hear from mayoral and council candidates. Questions are being accepted ahead of the event.
WBKO
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
WBKO
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
Comments / 0