Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

A new way to recycle in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Recyclops is now officially conducting business in Bowling Green. New recycling “uber-like” option has been available to citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County for just over a week now and already 700 residents have signed up. News 40 was able to sit down with Vice President of Sales and Business Dennis Wise about how the company is doing so far in town. Wise said he’s very excited to be operating in south central Kentucky and was hopeful in regard to expanding the subscription base.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Horse Cave’s Painted Lady

Throwback Thursday returns to Horse Cave in Hart County this week. Its founding family was the Wilsons, pioneers who braved the travel what was then the pioneer wilderness right after the American Revolution in the late 1700s. One of the Wilson family homes still sits just off Main Street in downtown Horse Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

25 trees planted on Creason Greenway to replace tornado damaged trees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Creason Street was left devastated after the December 11th tornadoes…but the Arbor Day Foundation is taking steps to re-beautify the area. Earlier today, Kentucky Tree Recovery Campaign volunteers planted 25 trees along the Creason Street greenway. The campaign is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, Aramark...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training makes it way to high schoolers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Warren County Area Technology Center, high school juniors and seniors are learning how to operate dozers. After months of preparation by Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools, SKYCTC and the BGA Chamber of Commerce, a new program has broken ground for upperclassmen. In a growing city such as Bowling Green, construction workers are in high demand in the city and surrounding areas, especially for those who can operate machinery such as excavators and dump trucks. This collaboration has finally come to fruition in the last couple of weeks and today News 40 was given the opportunity to come out and see for ourselves what new technology is being utilized to further education.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Rock The Vote encourages WKU students to register to vote

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is National Voter Registration Day and Western Kentucky University is making sure as many students as possible are registered. At Rock The Vote on campus this afternoon, students could simply scan a QR code to be registered to vote. Rock The Vote is a national effort to get young students engaged in the political process.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

National Hazing Prevention Week at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the country, events are being held to bring awareness to and mitigate hazing. Hazing typically, is the process college age youth go through to join a fraternity or sorority. Hazing is undesirable activities an aspiring member is pressured into such as excessive drinking, paddling, etc. At WKU, Panhellenic Council president Sydney Schnieder says in her 4 years are Western, she’s never had an issue with hazing and feels administration does a good job of educating and handling Greek life students to ensure incidents like that don’t happen.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

