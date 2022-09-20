Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football WR Kayshon Boutte will not play vs. New Mexico on Saturday
BATON ROUGE − LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play Saturday against New Mexico, coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday. Boutte has been excused from the team as his girlfriend is expecting the birth of their first child, a baby boy. "He is with her, and we expect...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What is LSU football paying non-conference opponents? The 5 largest deals from last 5 years
BATON ROUGE - In 2018, LSU agreed to pay $1.6 million to New Mexico for the Lobos to travel to Baton Rouge for a football game in 2022. The date of the matchup was moved up a week in 2020 from Oct. 1 to Sept. 24. But nevertheless, the game will happen Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Tiger Stadium.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
NCAA gives LSU football one-year probation, limits recruiting visits
BATON ROUGE – The NCAA determined on Thursday that LSU football must pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine, be limited to 55 official recruiting visits during the 2022-23 academic year and will be on probation for one year, among other punishments. LSU's probation does not include a bowl ban. The...
wbrz.com
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
LSU football hit with probation, fine and more as NCAA announces penalties
INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (BRPROUD) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has handed down their panel’s decision on LSU’s football recruiting violations. According to the NCAA, “the LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period […]
Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football
The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU football's O-line had multiple false start penalties vs. Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's offensive line played well in pass protection but struggled with false start penalties during last week's win over Mississippi State. The Tigers' line had four false starts, including three against center Charles Turner. Turner gave his reasoning as to why they may have occurred on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU women's tennis player seen on video using a racial slur no longer part of team
An LSU women's tennis player who was seen on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, as first reported by The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was caught on video using the slur and laughing with other people. She is no longer listed on the LSU women's tennis roster.
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School
On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School. Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.
Loyola Maroon
Women’s basketball has new faces
After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
brproud.com
Charges coming for juveniles allegedly involved in fight after football game in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department was called to an incident that reportedly took place after a football game on Friday night. The football game saw the Zachary Broncos lose to St. Augustine, 24-20. After the game was over, juveniles allegedly engaged in a fight. One juvenile...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
brproud.com
Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
brproud.com
Demonstration reportedly planned on LSU campus in response to death of Mahsa Amini
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death of a 22-year-old woman has sparked protests in Iran and may soon trigger a demonstration in Baton Rouge. On September 13, Iranian police arrested Mahsa Amini on allegations of wearing an ‘improper hijab,’ or headscarf. Apparently, Amini’s hijab was too loose.
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
brproud.com
Caution advised to Napoleonville drivers as sugar cane harvest begins
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon shares reminders for the upcoming sugar cane harvest season. Falcon said the season begins Monday, Sept. 26 with both parish mills operating that day. He said the harvest season lasts for at least 90 days as mills process 2.1 million tons of sugar cane.
