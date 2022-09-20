Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch
Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
easyreadernews.com
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
easyreadernews.com
Portal Schools ribbon cutting in El Segundo true to its disruptive model
Portal Schools, a self identified disrupter of traditional high school education, found itself the target of disruptive thinking during an otherwise traditional ribbon cutting at its new campus in El Segundo last week. The school’s motto is “High School done Differently.” Its campus is at the corporate headquarters of Belkin,...
easyreadernews.com
MBUSD Candidates Forum at Mira Costa
Manhattan Beach School board incumbent Jen Fenton, and challengers Wysh Weinstein, and Tina Shivpuri participated in an hour and a half long forum Wednesday night at the Mira Costa Small Theater. The three are contending for three open school board seats, along with three other candidates who chose not to participate in the forum. The forum was moderated by Fatima Malik and hosted by the League of Women Voters Beach Cities, and Easy Reader. Candidates Johnny Uriostegu, Mike Welsh and Christi Barnes submitted a statement read at the forum saying they were not participating because they believed the ground rules for the debate were overly restrictive.
easyreadernews.com
Obituary for a goat, battling chickens, wine dinners, and other dining news
The Goat Is Dead: The Goat Hill mall on PCH had a long and storied career, beginning when it was actually a goat farm owned by an irascible Scottish lady named Mrs. Auchmoody. She won LA County Fair awards in the 1920’s but was notoriously bad-tempered and prone to suing her neighbors. The Goat Hill shops were built on her former pasture in the early 1970’s, and the first restaurant of note there was the Great American Egg Company. Owner Juan Valencia had an operatic voice and sang to his customers, and the place was popular for years.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
easyreadernews.com
3 candidates withdraw from League of Woman Voters Manhattan Beach School Board Forum tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Mira Costa High School
[UPDATE] Three of the six candidates running for three open seats on the Manhattan Beach School Board announced yesterday they will not participate in a candidate forum tonight, Wednesday, September 21, hosted by the League of Women Voters and Easy Reader. In a statement posted on the South Bay Open...
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Riverside supervisors to consider permits for cannabis cultivation
The Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday for an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, where no such businesses are currently permitted. Isen Garden LLC is seeking a conditional use permit, development agreement and a zoning modification to...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
easyreadernews.com
Promoters happy with BeachLife Ranch debut
On Sunday night, as Brandi Carlile played the final notes of the three-day BeachLife Ranch festival, a 150-member crew stood outside ready to take it down. What took 12 days to stage, takes three to dismantle. “I can’t lie. I was preoccupied with whether, in the South Bay, country and...
Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California
Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
