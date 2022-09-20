ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch

Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien

District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Portal Schools ribbon cutting in El Segundo true to its disruptive model

Portal Schools, a self identified disrupter of traditional high school education, found itself the target of disruptive thinking during an otherwise traditional ribbon cutting at its new campus in El Segundo last week. The school’s motto is “High School done Differently.” Its campus is at the corporate headquarters of Belkin,...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
MBUSD Candidates Forum at Mira Costa

Manhattan Beach School board incumbent Jen Fenton, and challengers Wysh Weinstein, and Tina Shivpuri participated in an hour and a half long forum Wednesday night at the Mira Costa Small Theater. The three are contending for three open school board seats, along with three other candidates who chose not to participate in the forum. The forum was moderated by Fatima Malik and hosted by the League of Women Voters Beach Cities, and Easy Reader. Candidates Johnny Uriostegu, Mike Welsh and Christi Barnes submitted a statement read at the forum saying they were not participating because they believed the ground rules for the debate were overly restrictive.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obituary for a goat, battling chickens, wine dinners, and other dining news

The Goat Is Dead: The Goat Hill mall on PCH had a long and storied career, beginning when it was actually a goat farm owned by an irascible Scottish lady named Mrs. Auchmoody. She won LA County Fair awards in the 1920’s but was notoriously bad-tempered and prone to suing her neighbors. The Goat Hill shops were built on her former pasture in the early 1970’s, and the first restaurant of note there was the Great American Egg Company. Owner Juan Valencia had an operatic voice and sang to his customers, and the place was popular for years.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

3 candidates withdraw from League of Woman Voters Manhattan Beach School Board Forum tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Mira Costa High School

[UPDATE] Three of the six candidates running for three open seats on the Manhattan Beach School Board announced yesterday they will not participate in a candidate forum tonight, Wednesday, September 21, hosted by the League of Women Voters and Easy Reader. In a statement posted on the South Bay Open...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Mark Burton
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Promoters happy with BeachLife Ranch debut

On Sunday night, as Brandi Carlile played the final notes of the three-day BeachLife Ranch festival, a 150-member crew stood outside ready to take it down. What took 12 days to stage, takes three to dismantle. “I can’t lie. I was preoccupied with whether, in the South Bay, country and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

