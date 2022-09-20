Read full article on original website
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?
Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
Polygon
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
‘Andor’ Season 1: Episode Count and Release Schedule on Disney+
'Andor' has finally made its debut on Disney+, but how many episodes of the highly anticipated 'Star Wars' series can fans expect? Here's the full release schedule.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
ABC News
'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna says 'Andor' explores the 'nuances' of Cassian's backstory
For Diego Luna, exploring the backstory of his "Star Wars" character, Cassian Andor, "completely made sense" and was an "immediate yes" from him. Six years after Cassian was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One," fans are set to dive into the ill-fated thief-turned-Rebel spy's origin with "Andor," streaming now on Disney+. The show, which dropped its first three episodes Wednesday, sees Luna back to fill in the blanks about who his character is at his core.
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Diego Luna says the opening episodes of ‘Andor’ are ‘another example of what oppression looks like’
Warning: Spoilers for Andor to follow. It was greatly telegraphed that Andor, the latest in a long line of modern-day Star Wars content, was going to walk to its own song, favoring more intimate characterization and intrigue over the extravagant sci-fi action we tend to know the franchise for. Indeed, the space opera is taking on a brand new ethos, and fans and critics alike seem to be here for it.
Q&A: James Cameron on the return of 'Avatar'
NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen years after James Cameron plunged moviegoers into the cosmic world of “Avatar,” the lush, distant moon of Pandora is finally orbiting back into view. Cameron’s “Avatar” industrial complex has been whirling in high gear for some time; production on the upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” began back in 2017. But after shuffling through half a decade’s worth of release dates, Cameron’s science-fiction epic is poised to again blanket movie screens and transport willing travelers back, in 3-D, to the land of the Na’vi. For even the visionary filmmaker of “Titanic” and “The Terminator,”...
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Luthen Rael Actor Stellan Skarsgård Looks So Familiar
Stellan Skarsgård portrays Luthen Rael in 'Andor,' but who is the character and where have viewers seen the actor who plays him?
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly on Fleshing Out Mon Mothma
The Rebellion is just beginning on Star Wars: Andor. The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — taking place five years before Rebel Intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) helps steal the plans for the Empire's planet-destroying super weapon, the Death Star — will reveal the origins of the Rebel Alliance. It will also flesh out the leader behind it: Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As the mysterious spy Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) grows the revolution in the Imperial era, it's with the backing of Mon Mothma, serving the galactic government on the planet of Coruscant.
Diego Luna Reveals Why ‘Andor’ Premiered With 3 Episodes on Disney+
Diego Luna explains why 'Andor' had a 3-episode debut on Disney+
‘Andor’: The ISB in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Explained
'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna elaborate on the ISB who make their return appearance to 'Star Wars' in the Disney+ series.
Fiona Shaw breaks down her Andor character: "It's a very grand gauntlet to have to pick up"
Exclusive: Fiona Shaw talks playing a complicated mother in Andor
TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More
This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” William Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, Top Boy) attached...
Newly released Doctor Strange 2 stunt sequence show how gory the sequel almost was
Wanda was set to break some more necks and explode some heads
Collider
Rhea Seehorn Is Set To Lead Untitled Vince Gilligan Project at Apple TV+
Vince Gilligan's new — and currently untitled — series has landed a two-season order with streaming giant Apple TV+. Gilligan is the creative genius behind AMC's record-breaking Breaking Bad and spin-off show Better Call Saul. The project will see him reunite with Emmy Award nominee Rhea Seehorn, best known for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Fans of the Veep actress will be pleased to hear Seehorn is now set to take center stage as the lead in Gilligan's upcoming epic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Diego Luna thanks fans for supporting ‘Andor’
Andor took its time coming, but has absolutely proved worth the wait. The first three episodes of the new Star Wars show premiered on Disney Plus yesterday, and the reception from both critics and fans has been extremely positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s on an 89 percent critical score with an 80 percent audience rating, with much praise for the cinematography, performances, and use of vast physical sets over virtual ones.
