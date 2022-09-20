ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TheWrap

What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?

Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Cinemablend

Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
ABC News

'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna says 'Andor' explores the 'nuances' of Cassian's backstory

For Diego Luna, exploring the backstory of his "Star Wars" character, Cassian Andor, "completely made sense" and was an "immediate yes" from him. Six years after Cassian was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One," fans are set to dive into the ill-fated thief-turned-Rebel spy's origin with "Andor," streaming now on Disney+. The show, which dropped its first three episodes Wednesday, sees Luna back to fill in the blanks about who his character is at his core.
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna says the opening episodes of ‘Andor’ are ‘another example of what oppression looks like’

Warning: Spoilers for Andor to follow. It was greatly telegraphed that Andor, the latest in a long line of modern-day Star Wars content, was going to walk to its own song, favoring more intimate characterization and intrigue over the extravagant sci-fi action we tend to know the franchise for. Indeed, the space opera is taking on a brand new ethos, and fans and critics alike seem to be here for it.
The Associated Press

Q&A: James Cameron on the return of 'Avatar'

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen years after James Cameron plunged moviegoers into the cosmic world of “Avatar,” the lush, distant moon of Pandora is finally orbiting back into view. Cameron’s “Avatar” industrial complex has been whirling in high gear for some time; production on the upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” began back in 2017. But after shuffling through half a decade’s worth of release dates, Cameron’s science-fiction epic is poised to again blanket movie screens and transport willing travelers back, in 3-D, to the land of the Na’vi. For even the visionary filmmaker of “Titanic” and “The Terminator,”...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly on Fleshing Out Mon Mothma

The Rebellion is just beginning on Star Wars: Andor. The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — taking place five years before Rebel Intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) helps steal the plans for the Empire's planet-destroying super weapon, the Death Star — will reveal the origins of the Rebel Alliance. It will also flesh out the leader behind it: Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As the mysterious spy Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) grows the revolution in the Imperial era, it's with the backing of Mon Mothma, serving the galactic government on the planet of Coruscant.
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More

This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” William Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, Top Boy) attached...
Collider

Rhea Seehorn Is Set To Lead Untitled Vince Gilligan Project at Apple TV+

Vince Gilligan's new — and currently untitled — series has landed a two-season order with streaming giant Apple TV+. Gilligan is the creative genius behind AMC's record-breaking Breaking Bad and spin-off show Better Call Saul. The project will see him reunite with Emmy Award nominee Rhea Seehorn, best known for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Fans of the Veep actress will be pleased to hear Seehorn is now set to take center stage as the lead in Gilligan's upcoming epic.
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna thanks fans for supporting ‘Andor’

Andor took its time coming, but has absolutely proved worth the wait. The first three episodes of the new Star Wars show premiered on Disney Plus yesterday, and the reception from both critics and fans has been extremely positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s on an 89 percent critical score with an 80 percent audience rating, with much praise for the cinematography, performances, and use of vast physical sets over virtual ones.
