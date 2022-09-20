King Charles ‘vows to have slimmed down coronation’ amid cost of living crisis

King Charles plans to have a slimmed-down coronation ceremony as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis , it has been reported.

A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent and the large amount of planning involved suggest the ceremony will be at least several months away – possibly next spring.

The government has made no plans so far , Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, said on Tuesday.

Pressed on LBC as to whether the coronation should be scaled down in light of the precarious economic circumstances, Ms Donelan said: “We will be considering everything, but we haven’t made these decisions yet.”

The King, however, is reportedly keen to demonstrate his understanding of the problems facing ordinary members of the public by holding a relatively modest ceremony.

Charles’s coronation “will be shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s in 1953, a royal source told the Daily Mirror .

The paper reported that, frugality aside, the ceremony will retain the pomp that people would expect from a major royal event. The King will also use the event to launch his vision of a modern monarchy, they said.

“The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world,” the source said.

They added: “The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision. He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy and this includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.”

Plans were also said to include inviting a congregation made up of Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist faiths to the coronation.

The King has confirmed he will take an oath to the Church of England at his coronation but has made clear he wants to head a Britain that respects all faiths.

“By my most profound convictions ... I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives in accordance with secular ideals,” he told a gathering of religious leaders at Buckingham Palace days after his accession.

Charles will also use his coronation to pay repsects to his late mother, the source said. “The King has been bowled over by the scenes witnessed over the UK and the world in tribute to the Queen.

“He will no doubt use the emotion from the people as added inspiration to pay tribute to her legacy and faith in the very best in people,” they said.

After a period of royal mourning which ends next week, aides to the King will deploy a plan known as Operation Golden Orb, in which the King will be given a range of options for his coronation. The plans reportedly include an extra bank holiday.