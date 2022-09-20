Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
clayconews.com
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Officers
A Union City man was taken into custody following a foot chase with police. Union City police reports said officers responded to an area near the 1500 block of East Church Street, where they observed 53 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew. Reports said officers had knowledge that Pettigrew had an...
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Suspect identified after Hardeman County hostage situation
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– A 22-year-old is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault following an eight-hour hostage situation in Hardeman County. Larry Taylor has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect of a hostage situation that erupted earlier in the day was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The hostage situation took place in a home in Hardeman County. According to the county sheriff, an unknown...
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
thunderboltradio.com
Armed barricaded person arrested on multiple felonies in Dyersburg
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Dyersburg home is facing multiple felonies. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 38-year-old Steven Thurmond, of Dyersburg, was arrested early Saturday morning following a nearly four-and-a-half-hour standoff at a home on Harrell Avenue. The incident began around 8:45 Friday night when officers...
TBI issues Silver Alert for Hardeman County man
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Hardeman County. According to the TBI, Paul Scott, 84, is 5'11", 160 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue/white striped shirt, light colored pants and a ball cap.
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
WBBJ
Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose. According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area. Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had...
thunderboltradio.com
Joint drug investigation leads to arrest in McKenzie
A Carroll County man is facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says 34-year-old Adrian Nesbitt, of McKenzie, is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/19/22 – 09/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Dyersburg man arrested for assault after barricade
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars and facing charges after a barricade situation in Dyersburg Friday night. Dyersburg Police said Steven Thurmond, 38, started barricading himself inside his home on Harrell Avenue around 8:44 p.m. after his 58-year-old mother reported that he assaulted her and officers attempted to make contact. Police said Thurmond also […]
Covington Leader
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
radionwtn.com
Civil Service Exam Set At Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office
Union City, Tenn.–The Civil Service Exam will be administered Saturday, October 15th at 9 am and 6 pm at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office located at 1 Law Lane in Union City. This exam is open for anyone seeking employment with the Obion County Sheriff Office. You will...
WBBJ
South Side students learn dangers of impaired driving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Driving can be a dangerous activity without the proper awareness and attention needed to be safe. South Side High School participated in the Arrive Alive Tour on Tuesday morning. Students in various classes used the technology to see the effects of driving impaired and distracted. Assistant...
WBBJ
Chester Co. students write ‘dog autobiographies’ ahead of adoption event
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County students are helping dogs get adopted. West Chester Elementary students are preparing autobiographies for an upcoming adoption event taking place at Tractor Supply in Henderson. The autobiographies are written through the eyes of the dogs. The students say they enjoyed writing the papers, and...
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
