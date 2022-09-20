Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Football Scores for Friday Sept. 23rd
Elk River 43, Buffalo 7, The Bison got off to a good start on homecoming when Tristan Moore scored on a 1 yard touchdown to give the Bison a 7-0 lead, but it was all downhill after that. The Bison ended up turning the ball over four straight possessions and the Elks took advantage as Myles Gordon ran for two first half touchdowns on runs of 48 and 50 yards.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
Sales Tax Referendum Addresses Need, Opportunity for Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park residents are being asked to go to the polls this November and vote on new half-cent sales tax referendum. The two question ballot would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales tax which would be used to fund regional trail connections ($7.5-million) and a new public safety facility ($20-million).
Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell
A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
North Star Donuts Coming To Sartell Thursday
The famous North Star Mini Donuts food truck will make a stop in Sartell on Thursday evening. Known for their apple cider mini donuts, the truck will set up shop at Scheels Athletic Complex on Pine Cone Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. North Star will make hot, made...
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0