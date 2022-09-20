ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Wright County Football Scores for Friday Sept. 23rd

Elk River 43, Buffalo 7, The Bison got off to a good start on homecoming when Tristan Moore scored on a 1 yard touchdown to give the Bison a 7-0 lead, but it was all downhill after that. The Bison ended up turning the ball over four straight possessions and the Elks took advantage as Myles Gordon ran for two first half touchdowns on runs of 48 and 50 yards.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Wright County, MN
Monticello, MN
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

