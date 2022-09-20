Developers plan 300-unit luxury apartment complex in Raymore

An Indiana developer plans to break ground this month on its third Kansas City-area apartment community.

The Depot will see Terre Haute-based Thompson Thrift Residential build 300 Class A apartments on 21 vacant acres northeast of Dean Avenue and Johnson Drive in Raymore, just south of Sam’s Club in the Raymore Galleria shopping center.

The project spans nine three-story buildings with 120 one,- 156 two- and 24 three-bedroom apartments averaging just under 1,000 square feet. The developer aims to welcome new residents starting in the spring of 2024.

The Depot’s rents will range between $1,200 and $1,800, officials said last year. Amenities will include a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a dog park.

“The suburbs south of Kansas City have seen impressive job and population growth in recent years,” Josh Purvis , managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential, said in a release.

“There is strong demand for multifamily rental options, and The Depot will provide a luxury-living experience with convenient access to the area’s major employers as well as a variety of retail and dining options.”

