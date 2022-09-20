ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges

ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
ARCHER, FL
bctelegraph.com

KH man dared deputies to shoot

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
wogx.com

2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Gainesville convicted felon sentenced to over 20 years in prison for firearm, drug offenses

A 33-year-old convicted felon from Gainesville has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for drug-related offenses and possessing a loaded firearm. On Tuesday, William Harrison Quarterman, III was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Inmate dies in Alachua County Jail

Two investigations are underway after a 24-year-old Alachua County Jail inmate died on Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is conducting dual investigations into why Caleb Fink, of Hawthorne, was found dead in his cell at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “Detention staff and EMS tried to revive him,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns

Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

24-year-old inmate found dead in cell at the Alachua County Jail

An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. Detention officers discovered Caleb Fink, 24, dead in his cell at 5 p.m. and tried to revive him with medical aid. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced him dead, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison

Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the identity of the inmate who was found dead on Tuesday. Officials say Caleb Fink, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. The matter will also be...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD responds to two shootings

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to two separate Sunday shootings. According to a GPD release, the first incident occurred at 3:54 a.m. in the 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace to a report of shots fired. Officers contacted the victim who said she was asleep in her home with her children when she heard and then saw her home being fired upon.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

