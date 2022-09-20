Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in 2021 death of pedestrian on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Elisha Burgess, 49, was arrested this morning and charged with DUI negligent manslaughter and driving without a valid license following an investigation into the death of Joseph Maligno on Waldo Road on November 22, 2021. Burgess allegedly hit Maligno, who was crossing the road on...
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges
ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
bctelegraph.com
KH man dared deputies to shoot
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
wogx.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
WCJB
Armed Career Criminal arrested in Alachua County sentenced to 20 years behind bars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A career criminal from Gainesville has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on firearm and drug-related charges. On Tuesday, William Quarterman, 33, pled guilty to federal charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 15,...
ocala-news.com
mainstreetdailynews.com
Inmate dies in Alachua County Jail
Two investigations are underway after a 24-year-old Alachua County Jail inmate died on Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is conducting dual investigations into why Caleb Fink, of Hawthorne, was found dead in his cell at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “Detention staff and EMS tried to revive him,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns
Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
Independent Florida Alligator
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
WCJB
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD responds to two shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to two separate Sunday shootings. According to a GPD release, the first incident occurred at 3:54 a.m. in the 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace to a report of shots fired. Officers contacted the victim who said she was asleep in her home with her children when she heard and then saw her home being fired upon.
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
Sheriff gives details on major fentanyl bust in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a drug bust of 8,350 grams of fentanyl in Clay County Wednesday afternoon. That is enough to kill 4,175,000 people, according to press release by Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jason Setzer from Orange Park and...
