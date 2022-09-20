ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

😂🤣😂🤣 Every day now since his miscarriage of justice with the migrants flight he comes up with something “new” to fool the people of Florida. He knows it. I know it. We all know it. He LOST the women vote and now the minority vote through his little stunt. Scrambling for votes. His heads spinn’in now! Good job, Ronda!! PS….Remember he said “more flights to come”? Funny how they stopped.😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

"If I went to the border and put illegals in my car and transported them to another state, wouldn't I get arrested for human trafficking? Isn't that against the law? ....Sean Hannity

just watch Ron DeSantis come up with a new stunt to make himself look good and doesn't help anybody. the people just himself hurts others for political gain Taliban leader he is That's what they do. that's what he does. Taliban He's a joke

click orlando

FLORIDA STATE
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a...
FLORIDA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

BROWARD COUNTY, FL
