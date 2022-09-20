ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Speakers#English Language#Communication#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KFDM-TV

All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman

PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Beaumont CVB Launches New Nature Center

The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has now taken occupancy of the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC) located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive. The 1935 CCC-built community center building is now the City’s newest tourism attraction, sitting in the middle of Tyrrell Park. The TPNC’s mission is to...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy