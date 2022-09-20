Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur’s James Marshall Green Sr. remembered for service to city, school district
I don’t think I had a chance to meet James Marshall Green Sr. when I first hired on as a reporter at The Port Arthur News, but when I saw his recent obituary, my memory was jogged. And while I didn’t know him, I knew of him. I...
Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.
New sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School designed to be supportive, therapeutic space for students
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new sensory room for students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur will open soon. The sensory room is designed to be a supportive, therapeutic space to assist. students in self-calming efforts by offering an environment of relaxation, according to a news...
Lumberton ISD officials, parents discuss school safety and security
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District held a safety and security town hall Monday evening in efforts to explain safety protocols and listen to parent’s concerns. It was the first of two scheduled safety and security town halls. The Lumberton Police Department, Mayor Don Surratt, Crime Stoppers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
fox4beaumont.com
Update: All-clear given & shelter-in-place lifted following threats to West Brook, United
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School and Beaumont United have received an all-clear and lifted a shelter-in-place after a telephone threat earlier Thursday prompted the enhanced security measures. A similar threat prompted the same measures last Friday at West Brook. Anyone who makes such a threat can face felony...
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Project leaders met with residents Thursday to discuss the impact of these new flood protection measures on their properties. The $863 million project is being worked on by the US Army Corps of Engineers and Drainage District 7. Their objective is to reduce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
KFDM-TV
PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman
PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
Operation One Vote, Inc. hosting National Voter Registration Day event in Beaumont Tuesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation one VOTE, Inc. is hosting an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 1149 Pearl Street. The event...
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
beaumontcvb.com
Beaumont CVB Launches New Nature Center
The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has now taken occupancy of the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC) located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive. The 1935 CCC-built community center building is now the City’s newest tourism attraction, sitting in the middle of Tyrrell Park. The TPNC’s mission is to...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0