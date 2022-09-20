Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
WHSV
Police look to address speeding issues near Elkton Middle School
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
WHSV
HFD gives tips for students during National Campus Fire Safety Month
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Campus Fire Safety Month and according to the NFPA, between 2015 and 2019, there was an annual average of 3,840 structure fires across the country in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and other buildings. With James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University both in the...
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
cbs19news
Training exercise taking place near Augusta Correctional Center
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents near Augusta Springs and Craigsville in Augusta County may see a larger than normal law enforcement presence Tuesday. This is due to a training event taking place at the Augusta Correctional Center. During this event, people may see officers, K-9s and law enforcement...
WHSV
Voting in the Valley: Early in-person voting begins Friday, Sept. 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In-person voting for the November general election begins Friday, Sept. 23 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. You can find the location of your general registrar’s office here.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating a shooting a Mallside Forest Apartments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. At least three victims were taken to UVA Medical Center by career and volunteer units of Albemarle County Fire Rescue. According to a source on...
WHSV
Rockingham County bus driver helps Warren County students after accident on I-81
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Warren County school bus driver was charged with reckless driving which left two teenagers on board hurt. Virginia State Police say the bus driver rear-ended a message board truck directing traffic to switch lanes because of a construction project. The driver of the truck had minor injuries.
cbs19news
Animal shelter to hold drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Animal Shelter will be holding its annual Fall Rabies Clinic soon. According to a release, the clinic will take place at the animal shelter on Oct. 16. Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., pet owners will be able to get their...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Three taken to UVA after shots fired at apartment complex
Not a lot of detail, but word from the Albemarle County Police Department is that three people were transported to UVA Medical Center after a report of shots fired at the Mallside Forest Apartment Complex. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17
The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
cohaitungchi.com
Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia
Honestly, I can’t recommend the Spy Rock hike in Nelson County, Virginia more highly, especially as a fall foliage hike. Five stars, friends. You are reading: Spy rock hike | Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia. I completed this leafy hike near Montebello...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for Queen City Mischief & Magic
From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival. A map of the impacted area is available online. Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect...
WHSV
Shenandoah County offering weekly religious instruction for elementary students
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In January, the Shenandoah County School Board voted 5 to 1 in favor of allowing some elementary students to leave school for religious education. Last week, the Weekday Religious Education Association began its first classes for second, third, and fourth graders. The once-a-week classes are...
