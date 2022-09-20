ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Police look to address speeding issues near Elkton Middle School

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Augusta County, VA
Government
City
Verona, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Society
Augusta County, VA
Society
City
Staunton, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Verona, VA
Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
Augusta Free Press

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Motor Oil#Cfl
WHSV

HFD gives tips for students during National Campus Fire Safety Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Campus Fire Safety Month and according to the NFPA, between 2015 and 2019, there was an annual average of 3,840 structure fires across the country in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and other buildings. With James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University both in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Training exercise taking place near Augusta Correctional Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents near Augusta Springs and Craigsville in Augusta County may see a larger than normal law enforcement presence Tuesday. This is due to a training event taking place at the Augusta Correctional Center. During this event, people may see officers, K-9s and law enforcement...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Voting in the Valley: Early in-person voting begins Friday, Sept. 23

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In-person voting for the November general election begins Friday, Sept. 23 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. You can find the location of your general registrar’s office here.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
cbs19news

Animal shelter to hold drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Animal Shelter will be holding its annual Fall Rabies Clinic soon. According to a release, the clinic will take place at the animal shelter on Oct. 16. Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., pet owners will be able to get their...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy