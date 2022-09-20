ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.

