VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Three separate road reconstruction projects are in the planning stage in Valley City. The projects includes road, water main replacement as well as storm and sanitary sewer improvements. The estimated cost of these projects in nearly $3 million at $2.85 million. Most of the funding is coming from the federal department of transportation under a 80/20 cost share ratio. The local share will come from the city Replace and Repair (R&R) fund and special assessments in three districts that will be determined at a later date to the public.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO