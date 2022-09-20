Read full article on original website
Reconstruction Public Input Being Accepted Until Oct. 6
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Three separate road reconstruction projects are in the planning stage in Valley City. The projects includes road, water main replacement as well as storm and sanitary sewer improvements. The estimated cost of these projects in nearly $3 million at $2.85 million. Most of the funding is coming from the federal department of transportation under a 80/20 cost share ratio. The local share will come from the city Replace and Repair (R&R) fund and special assessments in three districts that will be determined at a later date to the public.
Valley City School District To Increase Building Fund Levy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan. The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction....
Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
Strong Boarding Numbers for Jamestown Regional Airport
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 85,167 airline passenger boardings during the month of August 2022. This is a 3% increase from the 82,167 boardings that the state experienced in August, 2021. It is also approximately 16% below August 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts of 101,784.
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
Coats for Kids Drive Underway in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As cooler weather sets in, the need becomes great for some families who can’t afford winter clothing for their children. The Jamestown Salvation Army and SMP Health-Ave Maria are welcoming donations of kids winter clothing that will then be distributed to families who need them.
Barnes County Homemakers of Today Seeks New Members
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Are you interested in learning new skills in homemaking while having fun? If you answered yes, the Barnes County Homemakers of Today would like to hear from you!. If a few friends would like to start a new club or perhaps join an existing club, there...
Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
Winter Test Drive Event Raises $1,000 For Hi-Lites Team
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City along with your Heartland Chevy Dealers are pleased to announce that their Chevy Youth Sports Winter Test Drive Event that took place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 was a huge success. The $1,000 raised from the event...
VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
Name Released in Fatal Crash South of Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Jamestown man killed in a crash south of Jamestown Tuesday morning has been released. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 37 year-old Ross Bergquist was traveling south on Highway 281 in his UPS truck when he came up on a fuel tanker turning east at around 9:45 AM. Bergquist attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker, but rear-ended it in the process.
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
Jamestown Arbor Day Celebration Friday at Roosevelt
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Arbor Day celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 23 at Roosevelt School in Jamestown. City Forester Erik Laber says they will be planting 11 trees with students of the school at 9 AM. “The public may attend if they wish,” Laber stated. “There will...
Adam Kaseman
Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
CHI Health at Home Earn Two Patient Satisfaction Awards
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI Health at Home) – CHI Health at Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall hospice caregiver satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients. They were also recognized as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall home health patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
District 24 Candidates Forum Statements
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate’s forum for District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives was held Tuesday, September 20th in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Republican’s Dwight Kiefert, and Cole Christensen along with Democrat Kaitlyn Huss, and Independent candidate Dr. Madeline Luke are vying...
Blue Jay Recap: Volleyball Wins in Five, Soccer and Swimming Beat Mandan
BISMARCK/MANDAN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday night was another busy night in Jamestown High School Athletics as the Blue Jays competed in four different sports, picking up three wins. Below are full results. VOLLEYBALL: JAMESTOWN 3, BISMARCK HIGH 2. The #4 Blue Jays moved to 12-2 on the year and...
Ross Bergquist
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, North Dakota with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.
Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
