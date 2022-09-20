Read full article on original website
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
SEATTLE — Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia resumed Monday after being suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the Amtrak Cascades train is welcome news for travelers who have been relying on Amtrak's four daily buses. But service is returning slower to start, with one daily roundtrip service departing Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and leaving Vancouver at 5:45 p.m.
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines pilot leaders, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association Int'l (ALPA), voted to approve a tentative agreement with the airline's management on Friday. This agreement comes after three years of negotiations. The pilots were fighting for improvement in scheduling flexibility, job security, compensation and improved...
After a weekend of lines that reached near three hours, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) said that it’s working on a plan to help prevent hours-long wait times like many passengers experienced on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the security checkpoint line stretched into the parking garage, double-backing several times. Some...
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
SEATAC, Wash. — People flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw longer-than-usual security lines for the second day in a row. Travelers were warned of extended wait times around 9:40 a.m. on Monday. At least 56,000 travelers were expected. Travelers on Monday were told to expect wait times of...
SEATTLE — Westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island reopened Sunday afternoon after closing on Friday for expansion joint repairs. The closure allowed Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews to repair an expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge to the west side of Mercer Island. The closures...
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday from noon till 7 p.m. Fire officials say the biggest concern are the humidity levels, which continue to drop. Over 150 firefighters...
INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Multiple peaceful protests were held in Bellevue Saturday, over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was allegedly beaten to death by police in Iran earlier this month. Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested for not properly wearing her hijab. "I am also...
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
