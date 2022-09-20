ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Amtrak service between Seattle, Vancouver BC returns Monday after more than 2 years

SEATTLE — Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia resumed Monday after being suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the Amtrak Cascades train is welcome news for travelers who have been relying on Amtrak's four daily buses. But service is returning slower to start, with one daily roundtrip service departing Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and leaving Vancouver at 5:45 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Sea Tac Airport#Labor Day Weekend#Linus Business
KING 5

Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish reopens

INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
INDEX, WA
KING 5

New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective

SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Multiple protests held in Bellevue after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Multiple peaceful protests were held in Bellevue Saturday, over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was allegedly beaten to death by police in Iran earlier this month. Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested for not properly wearing her hijab. "I am also...
KING 5

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy