newsdakota.com
Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
Strong Boarding Numbers for Jamestown Regional Airport
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 85,167 airline passenger boardings during the month of August 2022. This is a 3% increase from the 82,167 boardings that the state experienced in August, 2021. It is also approximately 16% below August 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts of 101,784.
UPS Driver Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 37 year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The driver of the tanker was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a left hand turn to the east when the UPS truck approached from behind at around 9:45 AM on Highway 281. The UPS truck attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker turning to the east in front of him.
Reconstruction Public Input Being Accepted Until Oct. 6
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Three separate road reconstruction projects are in the planning stage in Valley City. The projects includes road, water main replacement as well as storm and sanitary sewer improvements. The estimated cost of these projects in nearly $3 million at $2.85 million. Most of the funding is coming from the federal department of transportation under a 80/20 cost share ratio. The local share will come from the city Replace and Repair (R&R) fund and special assessments in three districts that will be determined at a later date to the public.
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
Adam Kaseman
Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
Oakes Man Faces Several Charges In Dickey County
OAKES, N.D. (KVRR) – Officers had to taser a man after he refuses to comply with demands to halt. They were called Sunday, September 18th to a report of domestic assault and damaged property. 41-year-old Daryell Simpson of Oakes was taken into custody. He was booked into the Barnes...
Coats for Kids Drive Underway in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As cooler weather sets in, the need becomes great for some families who can’t afford winter clothing for their children. The Jamestown Salvation Army and SMP Health-Ave Maria are welcoming donations of kids winter clothing that will then be distributed to families who need them.
Ransom County Sobriety Enforcement Results
ENDERLIN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ransom County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept 16. The checkpoint occurred from 8 PM until 10:45 PM at the intersection of Highway 46 and Country Road 38 east of Enderlin. Roughly 278 vehicles...
VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death
(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck
BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
Bond Set For Man Accused in McHenry Vehicular Homicide Case
MCHENRY, N.D. (AP) — A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry...
Blue Jay Recap: Volleyball Wins in Five, Soccer and Swimming Beat Mandan
BISMARCK/MANDAN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday night was another busy night in Jamestown High School Athletics as the Blue Jays competed in four different sports, picking up three wins. Below are full results. VOLLEYBALL: JAMESTOWN 3, BISMARCK HIGH 2. The #4 Blue Jays moved to 12-2 on the year and...
