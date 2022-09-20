Read full article on original website
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
kttn.com
Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
Man gets life sentence in 2019 shooting death of St. Louis area officer
A St. Louis County judge sentenced Bonette Meeks, 29, to life in prison plus 40 years over the murder of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in June 2019.
St. Louis woman sentenced for stealing money from nonprofit to buy a house
A St. Louis woman who stole tens of thousands of dollars from an Illinois nonprofit was sentenced in federal court on Monday.
KMOV
Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the City of Northwoods on Wednesday. The St. Louis County Police Department was asked to investigate the murder of a woman in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said the...
Killer of Officer Langsdorf sentenced to life in prison
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man found guilty of killing a North County Police Cooperative officer was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years Wednesday. Bonette Meeks was found guilty in June of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
Missing St. Louis County woman, child found safe
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman and boy out of St. Louis County.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
KMOV
Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
KMOV
Nearly a year after being shot in the head, St. Charles County man considered a ‘medical miracle’
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Charles County man shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving his doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head at point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home with Leslie Reeves 45, on their first date.
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
krcgtv.com
East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
Massive St. Charles County home drops price by $5 million
A 20,000 square foot home, first listed for sale last summer, has dropped in price by $5 million.
