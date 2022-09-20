ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO