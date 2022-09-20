ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

kttn.com

Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge

A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
KMOV

Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the City of Northwoods on Wednesday. The St. Louis County Police Department was asked to investigate the murder of a woman in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said the...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Barbara West
5 On Your Side

Killer of Officer Langsdorf sentenced to life in prison

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man found guilty of killing a North County Police Cooperative officer was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years Wednesday. Bonette Meeks was found guilty in June of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

KMOV

Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

