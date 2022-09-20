Read full article on original website
Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man is in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of E. 4th Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and...
Man who shot and killed Shadle Park graduate sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and killed a Shadle Park graduate in downtown Spokane was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. The courtroom was filled with friends and family of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford, who was shot to death outside of Lucky's Bar in July 2021 by Michael Le, a former friend.
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denison Chattaroy Rd. and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yield to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
One person in hospital after being hit by car on US 95
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Idaho State Police are investigating a car crash that happened on US 95 in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man was driving south on US 95 and was crossing the Spokane River Bridge. When driving across the bridge, he hit a 30-year-old man who was in the road. The 30-year-old man was taken...
The man who killed Jakobe Ford, a Spokane athlete and father, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Michael Le will also have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
KLEWTV
Spokane Police identify suspect in cryptocurrency scam
The Spokane Police Department’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) is actively investigating an apparent scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. Last Friday, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert to consumers to be aware of such elaborate cryptocurrency scams as the BBB has seen a recent uptick in reports from victims.
Warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of killing wife
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Bregman, who is accused of killing his wife. The two went missing earlier this week. For details click here.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Investigation Underway Into Murdered Woman Found in North Idaho Hotel Room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
